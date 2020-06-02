Until recently known as the sports capital of the world, the great offer that year after year presents the Mexico City was withered by the pandemic of Covid-19, which —at least in 2020— will erase millions of dollars that were generated with the visit of various Leagues and sports.

According to figures presented in previous years, the country’s capital will lose about 650 million dollars With the sudden cancellation of the major league international series, the game of Nfl scheduled at the Azteca Stadium and the possibility that the Grand Prix of Mexico City and the games of NBA have the same destiny.

To the economic catastrophe is close to adding the CDMX Marathon, that in the last six-year term it obtained a premium label. Baseball is a staple for the people of this city.

With a newly opened park, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres would host the first two major league games in August in the capital.

Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office determined getting rid of international duels as one of the first steps he established in his manual to deal with the new coronavirus epidemic.

With the decision, CDMX said goodbye to the long home runs and an economic spill of $ 100 million. In 2018 and 2019, MLB crossed the southern border of the United States to play official games in Monterrey.

According to Rodrigo Fernández, director of the Major Leagues in Latin America, each year it represented a profit of between 100 and 120 million dollars for the city and its sponsors.

Days before the 2020 season schedule was released, the NFL reported that its traditional expeditions to London and Mexico City were left out of the program, as a move that corresponds to surviving in the Covid-19 world.

The Cardinals would act as locals at Azteca. Figures from Ernst & Young report that each of the NFL games in our country generates $ 48.7 million.

The numbers include from the sale of tickets, shearing in the stadium and vacation packages, to the media impact generated by each viewer who is captured through a sporting event, to show that it is a destination of excellence where they can learn about their past. Historic, experiencing diverse culture, iconic sights, world-class cuisine and the warmth of the people.

Every year an average of 335 international sports celebrations are held on CDMX, but the one with the longest track record in the media is the Formula One race, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

Although there is no official position on this year’s Grand Prix, the serial has not seen a white flag, so 500 million dollars are at risk, which occurs with the arrival of the Great Circus in the center of the country.

The NBA has not released its international plans.

