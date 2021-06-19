CDMX returns to yellow without stopping reopening

MEXICO CITY.

LMexico City will return to the yellow light on Monday, after two weeks on green.

However, the capital authorities indicated that this setback, announced yesterday afternoon by the federal Ministry of Health, will not imply additional restrictions on the recent reopening of economic activities, including those announced yesterday: greater capacity in cinemas and more hours of operation for restaurants, among others.

They justified that the reactivation has been gradual, without the entry into green having implied the total opening of any sector.

Although the capital government indicated that it will abide by the Ssa’s determination, it stressed that “all the indicators evaluated by the Mexican government, including cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as their trends, are still in the same ranges as those obtained on the 3rd June, when the traffic to the green traffic light was determined “.

The only indicator with an increase in the level of risk, of 1 additional point, is the Reproductive Rate, which is very sensitive to changes in the number of infections. In the morning they reported a slight increase of 27 hospitalized.

Starting Monday, there will be 19 states in green, eight in yellow, five in orange, and none in red.

RETURNS YELLOW; MAINTAIN MEASURES OF GREEN

After spending two weeks at a green light, Mexico City will return to yellow from June 21 to July 4, as established by the federal Ministry of Health.

However, the capital authorities, through the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), indicated that there will be “no additional restriction” to economic activities that, in some cases, from next Monday will expand capacity and hours.

The ADIP stated that the indicators evaluated by the federal government, including cases of covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as their trends, are still in the same ranges as on June 3, when the traffic to the green traffic light was determined.

In addition, he maintained that the only indicator that has presented an increase in the risk level of an additional point is the Reproductive Rate (Rt), which is highly sensitive to changes in the number of coronavirus cases.

The particular guidelines for the reopening of each of the activities have been carried out gradually within the Reactivate without Risking program; for this reason, the change to the green traffic light did not involve the total opening of any activity “, mentioned the ADIP.

Two weeks ago, with a yellow traffic light, there were 50% capacity in establishments such as drive-ins, billiards, bowling alleys, casinos, gambling houses, gyms, museums, amusement parks, department stores, shopping centers, commercial establishments and restaurants, which may operate at 60% of its capacity from next Monday.

In the latter case, the establishments may already open in the hours established by their operating permit.

GREATER OCCUPANCY

Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government of the ADIP, reported a slight increase, during the last week, in hospitalizations for SARS-CoV-2, going from 615 to 642.

Until yesterday, of the total hospitalized, 392 occupied a general care bed and 250, one with a ventilator.

In the last week the daily average of hospital admissions was 57, seven more than the previous week.

ONE POINT FROM THE GREEN TRAFFIC LIGHT

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, shared on her Twitter account that in the last notification from the federal government the capital had nine points, one more of the eight necessary to decree a green epidemiological traffic light, therefore, this did not require a closure of activities .

Today the most important thing will continue to be taking care of ourselves and others, ”he wrote.

ONLY ONLINE CLASSES WITH YELLOW TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Faced with the setback of the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City, public and private schools will have to follow the Guidance Guide for the reopening of schools in the face of covid-19, published on May 28, 2021, explained a source from the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP).

In accordance with the protocol, created by the SEP and the Ministry of Health, face-to-face classes may be held “as long as the epidemiological traffic light is green” and it is stipulated that during the yellow traffic light the schools will operate only as Community Learning Centers, if the educational community so agrees.

Regarding the issue, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that the SEP will be the one to report what will happen in the next two weeks.

Data from the Federal Education Authority of Mexico City indicate that on June 7,103 elementary schools opened their doors, of these 387 are public and 716 private. However, eight had to close due to confirmed cases of covid-19.

The most recent were that of a first-year high school student from a school located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. The mother of the minor notified the authorities of the campus that she took her daughter to perform the detection test for SARS-CoV-2, which was positive.

The other corresponds to that of a third-year preschool student from a La Magdalena Contreras campus, who began with flu symptoms; His mother took him to a test, which also came out positive.

-Wendy Roa

IN YELLOW TRAFFIC LIGHT, 8 STATES

Next Monday begins a new epidemiological traffic light, in this, 19 states will be green; eight in yellow; five in orange, and none in red, corresponding to the fortnight between June 21 and July 4, according to the daily report on covid-19.

Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas; they are the states in green with minimal risk.

In addition to the capital, the states in yellow are: Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Veracruz.

While Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatán will be in orange.

The entities that changed the color of the epidemiological traffic light are Mexico City, which went from green to yellow; Baja California from yellow to green, while Tamaulipas changed from yellow to orange, compared to the June 4 report.

Meanwhile, this June 18, the death of 230 thousand 959 people and a total of two million 471 thousand 741 confirmed cases were reported and at the cut of information there was an estimated 27 thousand 591 active cases.

During the 22nd epidemiological week of the year, there was a 14 percent increase in the number of estimated cases compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the increase in viral activity persists in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Regarding the national vaccination strategy, at the information cutoff, there were 15 million 825 thousand 432 people with a complete scheme, 58% of the total who have been vaccinated, and 11 million 427 thousand 742 people have received the first dose, that is, 42 percent of the total.

Faced with the color change in the traffic light, the Ministry of Health called on the population to maintain basic prevention measures: healthy distance, frequent hand washing, correct use of face masks, ventilation in closed spaces and reduced capacity.

-ABRAHAM NAVA

