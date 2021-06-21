CDMX returns to yellow traffic light after two weeks in green

Mexico City returns to a yellow traffic light due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Just two weeks after Mexico City reached the green epidemiological traffic light since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health reported on the afternoon of June 18 that the capital will be part of the 8 states that, starting Monday, will return to the yellow.

Eight hours earlier, the Government of Mexico City announced phase 17 of the National Vaccination Program and reaffirmed the permanence of the green traffic light for next week, increasing the capacity for various establishments and the return of restaurants to normal hours. However, the daily technical report of the Federal Health Secretariat marked the CDMX retreat to yellow starting Monday, June 21.

On May 10, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced the change from orange to yellow traffic light for the first time during the pandemic. Four weeks later, the capital government assured that derived from the decrease in new cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the CDMX reached the green traffic light as of June 7.

During the press conference this morning, Sheinbaum called on the population to maintain the necessary measures to prevent outbreaks, in addition to recalling that 172 kiosks, macro kiosks and Health Centers were kept open to attend a free test in case of symptom.

Are we facing the third wave of COVID-19 in Mexico?

The technical report established that Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatán will be on an orange traffic light during the next week, all with an increasing trend of cases and hospitalizations, especially Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, two of the tourist destinations most frequented in the country.

The increase in positivity in tests at the national level is accompanied by an increase in the detection of the alpha variant, first detected in September 2020 in the United Kingdom and considered more transmissible than others. Hence, PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) called for intensifying measures in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean after the increase in infections in the region.

So far, no authority in Mexico City has publicly ruled on the return of the capital to the yellow light.

