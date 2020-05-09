The figures of deaths by Covid-19 of the capital and federal government do not add up.

According to the site www.coronavirus.gob.mx, the number of deaths in the capital from the coronavirus, until May 7, it is 566 – with the highest incidence in the Gustavo A, Madero (135) delegation.

Source: www.coronavirus.gob.mx

However, Mexico City authorities indicate that 130 more deaths have occurred, that is, 696.

Today, eThe New York Times published a report that the number of deaths at CDMX would be 3 times higher to what was officially released by the federal authorities.

For his part, José Narro Robles, former Secretary of Health, explained in a Twitter thread that the figures of Hugo López-Gatell regarding the Covid-19 were not correct and “generate mistrust and uncertainty.”

When questioned, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador replied that former officials have the right to comment, but criticized that during his time as officials left a “cemetery of hospitals and health centers.”

“I respect those positions, but it has to do with partisan political interests, all of them (José Narro and Julio Frenk) were in governments opposed to our movement and I think that Mexicans already know who is who”, Explained the federal president at a press conference from the National Palace.

In turn, the federal government spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, denied that any information is hidden and assured that all the data that has been presented about the coronavirus epidemic is open.

The @GobiernoMX does not hide information about infections or deaths by # COVID19, as some media suppose.

The case figures we present every day are the product of the work of dozens of scientists and our policy is open data and full transparency. – Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) May 8, 2020

