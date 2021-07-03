CDMX remains on alert for covid-19: Secretary of Health

MEXICO CITY.- Since the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has not ended, Mexico City remains on alert, said the Secretary of Health, Oliva López.

Since the pandemic began, we have been alert to all changes in indicators and to all the monitoring of all these indicators. So if we are on alert, we have the capacity if it is required to deploy, to recover more beds for Covid care, at this time it has not been required since we do have an increase, but it is a very small increase, “said Oliva López, Secretary of Health CDMX.

In a press conference, the capital city official pointed out that after the deconversion in this city there are around 6 thousand hospital beds for Covid care, of which 30% have a ventilator; in the specific case of hospitals run by the capital government, there are 667 beds available.

According to the report of the Federal Ministry of Health in the capital of the country until this Friday 866 people were hospitalized, which represents an increase of 156 in relation to the previous week.

Our occupancy is 20% – only us – if we add the capacity of the rest of the institutions, we are still with this small increase with a great capacity for attention. In addition, we already have the advantage of vaccination that is already being expressed in the hospitalization data, the proportion of older adults has been reduced in terms of those hospitalized, those hospitalized are being less serious cases, this is also an important element, and early hospitalization is spreading to young groups, which is why the call to continue taking care of ourselves “.

On the other hand, López Arellano reported that of the total number of people who have entered hospitals in the health sector in the capital in recent weeks, ten of them had already been vaccinated.

Of these, there are six cases that have the first dose, there are four cases that have the complete scheme, but that the appearance of symptoms was very rapid after their second dose, so it means that they were infected before this necessary time to elapse. develop as much immunity as possible, and these are cases that are stable or until now we have had no death. “

In Mexico City there are 688 thousand 847 accumulated cases of Covid-19; 13 thousand 508 active cases; and 44 thousand 555 deaths.

