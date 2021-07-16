CDMX remains at a yellow traffic light; continues to increase in positive cases

MEXICO CITY.- From July 19 to 25, Mexico City will remain on a yellow traffic light due to the increase in the number of hospitalizations and infections due to Covid-19.

According to the general director of Digital Government of the ADIP, Eduardo Clark, as of this Friday, 1,871 people were hospitalized, which represents an increase of 650 compared to the previous week.

The ages that are still the points, the red lights of attention, are still the people from 18 to 39 years old can see, they are the ones that the increases are greater in the case of 18 to 29 we are seeing rates that are still half of what we got to see in January, but in all other age groups we are less than half of what we got to January. Particularly in what has to do with 50 and more years, you can see that we are, because less than one sixth of the assets that we have reached the maximum. So we continue to emphasize this call to the population of the youngest age groups to take care of themselves in a special way ”.

Clark announced that due to the demand for SARS-CoV-2 detection tests next week the free tests will be reactivated in shopping centers and IMSS modules from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Health, Oliva López commented that the percentage of Covid patients who have entered hospitals in recent days and who have serious symptoms is very low.

15% of the cases that we would say are serious and at risk, even some of them are not even in intensive care, they are in hospitalization, but they must have more intense monitoring due to their condition ”, explained Oliva López.

For her part, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that at the moment no closures of activities are foreseen since the bet is that in the coming days more people are vaccinated against Covid and with this, infections and hospitalizations will decrease.

We are not closing any activity. We already believe that at this time the economic impact of the pandemic has been very hard, also for the city and that is why the objective is to vaccinate. No longer, we do not have the objective of reducing any activity, social, economic or cultural ”, emphasized the head of government.

Finally, he urged citizens not to lower their guard and maintain sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel and healthy distance.

In case of presenting any symptoms associated with the disease, go immediately for a SARS-CoV-2 detection test and if it is positive, isolate yourself to cut the chain of contagion.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **