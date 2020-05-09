Yesterday night, the government of Mexico City received 60 ventilators to attend to severe coronavirus patients., of total supplies that arrived in the national territory due to the agreement that the Mexican government had with the United States a few days ago, federal authorities explained.

So far, Mexico has received nine planes from abroad with more than 7 million face masks, more than 200 thousand protective masks, as well as the same number of protective gloves and lenses, explained Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga.

The distribution of these materials corresponds to the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi), who distributed it through the Mexican armed forcese to local governments, health institutes and relevant entities, explained the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in a virtual press conference.

“The world demand for these equipments has increased, even the production capacity that manufacturers have has been exceeded and this has delayed deliveries. We are trying to get with Mexican producers, and we hope that in the next few days we will give good news“, Referred.

Regarding the delivery of these articles at the local level, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, explained that the first to receive supplies are hospitals that only treat coronavirus patients, then the health centers that attend to patients for other conditions, and finally to the ambulance personnel of the emergency services.

He noted that Mexico City was originally expected to receive 80 fans, egro given the situation of lack of supplies suffered by the state of Baja California, it was decided to redirect the items for such entity.

Regarding the expansion of hospital capacity, recalled that a few days ago five more hospitals were converted to care for coronavirus patients, so with the arrival of the new ventilators the attention to intensive care patients will be expanded.

He added that the adhesion of the General Hospital Xoco; the Regional General of Iztapalapa “Dr. Juan Ramón de la Fuente ”; General Balbuena and General Dr. Rubén Leñero; will increase up to 100 fan beds.

Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that the nosocomios of the armed forces are also enabled, who also set up a space to attend to non-severe patients with Covid-19 who cannot avoid mild symptoms of illness at home.

He added that so far, the availability of beds for coronavirus patients without intubation ands 47% in CDMX hospitals; 58% at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS); 10% in the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE); 13% at the federal health institutes; as well as 44% in local health centers.

Similarly, availability it is 58% in the hospitals of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena); 54% in private; 66% in those of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and 45% in the Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

Regarding the availability of beds with intubation, there is 47% for Mexico City; 61% for the IMSS; 14% for the federal Ministry of Health; 69% for the local health department; 33% for ISSSTE; 32% for the private ones; 88% for Pemex; 10% for Semar and 28% for Sedena.