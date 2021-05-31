CDMX “protects” the Angel of Independence from the possible title of the Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine is ninety minutes away from breaking a 23-year drought without a title when it receives a visit from Santos Laguna at the Azteca. However, in case the celestial ones are crowned as champions of the Clausura 2021, there would be no celebration.

In the event that Cruz Azul wins the title, the CDMX Public Security Secretariat reported that it has prepared a large number of elements to “protect” the Angel of Independence and avoid crowds.

This measure was taken in order to avoid a new increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, as Mexico City just went to a yellow traffic light and seeks for the first time to reach the green color in the coming weeks.

In this way, a very important operation will be mounted so that the fans of the Machine do not meet at this point and put everyone present at risk of possible new infections.

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive a visit from Santos Laguna in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, at 8:00 pm, for the return match of the final of the Clausura 2021, to which it arrives with a 1-0 advantage.

