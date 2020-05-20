This morning in videoconference, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of the CDMX, announced the gradual program towards the new normality for the Metropolitan Area. The presentation to resume activities is carried out while in the Capital of the Country there are 3,032 confirmed active cases of Covid-19 and at least 1,452 official deaths.

He reported that the educational activities will not start in June, but in August. Until June 15 the Capital of the Country will be at a red light. Despite this, the resumption of essential activities such as mining, construction, equipment manufacturing, transportation and also beer production is contemplated.

Activities that are added to health services, logistics and transport services, primary sector. As of June 1, parks will be reopened to carry out physical activities.

“That we can take to the streets with a lower percentage than the capacity and it should be watched not only by the government, but also by the citizens,” he said.

The capital’s president stated that more than 60 thousand hospitalized were avoided, according to the epidemiological model generated by her team.

Decreasing trips and improving interpersonal and environmental relations will have an epidemiological traffic light that will be measured every two weeks.

Colors of the CDMX epidemiological traffic light

Red will be if cases increase in two weeks as a stable increase, with occupancy greater than 75 percent.

Orange if there is an occupation between 75 and 65 percent.

While the green color will be recorded if there is at least one month of hospital occupation on the decline.

The plan provides for the use of mouth masks in transportation and places of large crowds, distance, cleaning of workspaces and at home, and frequent hand washing.

The Head of Government added that there will be staggered hours and days of work. His Administration also plans to promote the sale of bicycles as soon as possible, for example.

Restaurants, hotels, cinemas and theaters, would start in July with a 30 to 50 percent capacity. The compulsory Hoy No Circula program is maintained indefinitely.

Sheinbaum said they are looking for diverse schedules with informal and staggered entry and exit times that will be defined in the coming weeks with agencies and the private sector.

