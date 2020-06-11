The government of Mexico City presented a Covid-19 patient detection and protection program, in which seek to recreate the chains of contagion to isolate and care for the contaminated, as well as allowing citizens to resume their work.

For this, the head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), José Antonio Peña Merino, explained which will be mandatory from today that any person arriving at a public or private hospital take the Covid-19 questionnaire through the SMS system, so that if required, a Locatel doctor contacts the person.

In a virtual press conference, he indicated that if the person in question has any other disease considered comorbid will be referred to a hospital for your care, but in case you don’t, you will be told which health center to go for a coronavirus test.

He explained that the maximum delivery time of test results will be reduced so that, in case the person is negative, can return to normal activities in up to three days.

In case the individual tests positive, Peña Merino stressed that he will be asked to isolate himself for 14 days. for Locatel staff to question you about the activities you have carried out and the people with whom you have interacted in order to locate them and carry out the same epidemiological follow-up.

“Regarding the personal data system, which is published today, depending on the level of exposure, We would make contact with people and if necessary they would be channeled to a test.

“To be able to identify them and rebuild the entire chain of contagion, which allows the rest of the inhabitants of the city when it is the case, to resume some activities, if we arrive at the color orange or yellow. On the other hand, those who are infected receive care, “he added.

For her part, the head of the CDMX Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, added that it will also be held a house-to-house information campaign, reason why 5,000 health promoters will be distributing information to the population about the sanitary measures that they must take in their daily life.

He added that the information will include that in case you need to leave home antibacterial gel and mask are used, also reiterates the constant hand washing, healthy distance, avoid touching face and sneezing etiquette; In addition, if you have symptoms of respiratory disease, do not leave home and call Locatel.

For the early care protocol, Sheinbaum pointed out that the capital government is working with health and education institutes to train general practitioners working in pharmacies and private practices, in order to unify a protocol of care for patients with symptoms of Covid-19.

He added that they are in talks for pharmacies include in their services the use of oximeters to measure the oxygen level in patients, since it is a parameter that can help diagnose coronavirus.

He noted that Support kits that are given to people with symptoms or confirmation of the disease will be added an oximeter for those with a condition such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or any such condition.

The head of the local Executive assured that to achieve this plan, the capital authorities will collaborate with the health systems to increase testing capacity, so they hope to reach the goal of 2,700 daily tests in the 117 health centers From Mexico City.

“It is not taking tests for taking tests, but oriented to the symptomatic cases of their contacts so that when determining their positivity to follow up,” he said.

