Before the next restart of activities in Mexico City, local authorities are considering raising the number of coronavirus tests to the population in order to carry out epidemiological follow-up, especially for patients who were protected at home.

“It is not about massive testing, that is, the number of tests has to be increased and work is being done, but, above all, to strengthen epidemiological monitoring facing the opening ”, assured the head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, José Antonio Peña Merino.

Countries that are several weeks ahead in the Covid-19 epidemic with respect to Mexico have carried out this type of process, generally with infected people who did not require hospitalization, therefore their contacts should be identified and tracked to follow up accordingly, he assured in a virtual press conference.

However, This does not mean that tests will be carried out on the entire population or on a massive scale.Because the intention is to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus and isolate positive cases, Peña Merino reiterated.

In this sense, he added that a protocol is being refined to apply this procedure to identify if an increase in the number of people hospitalized for symptoms associated with Covid-19 begins, explained the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

“If we are green and this situation begins, then we would return to the other traffic lights,” he warned.

This analysis is being coordinated with the Digital Agency because it is evaluated to have representative evidence of the population, as well as the feasibility of expanding them; in addition to using rapid tests with the prior approval of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), indicated Sheinbaum Pardo.

“And serological tests have to do rather, to detect if someone has already been given Covid and has the antibodies, if I’m not mistaken, such as epidemiological monitoring,” he said.

For this, the capital authorities They are a scientific team with the Ministry of Health, the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals, as well as various health entities, said the head of the local Executive.

