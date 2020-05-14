Mexico City.- The Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City, Fadlala Akabani, announced support for different programs for businessmen from Coparmex of the CDMX, whom he called to build together a new economy for Mexico City.

The micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Mexico City have the support of around 5,662 million pesos in different credit programs, ranging from 10,000 pesos of credit to speech to 5 million, to lighten the impact Fadlala Akabani, members of the CDMX Coparmex, announced the stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic and encouraged the reopening of activities, through a virtual meeting.

At the meeting moderated by the president of the Business Center, Jesús Padilla Zenteno, Akabani stressed that the economy of the country’s capital “is going to be negatively impacted”, especially in employment where around 100,000 jobs have been lost, reason why he summoned the businessmen of the Coparmex of the CDMX, “to build among all the economic actors a new economy for Mexico City.

According to the official, there are 500 million pesos that the Government of Mexico City has put so that microentrepreneurs can make use of it, of which “we have 40,000 people who have already received the credit of 10,000 pesos and are yet to deliver another 10,000 ”from the Economic Development Fund (Fondeso).

To these, are added more than 160 thousand credits delivered to the micro and small entrepreneurs of the CDMX by the Federal Ministry of Economy through the Ministry of Welfare, for 25 thousand pesos, which total 4 thousand 31 million 850 thousand of pesos.

Plus another fund of 1,113 million pesos in loans from Sedeco CDMX leveraged with the development bank through Nacional Financiera (Nafin), ranging from 50 thousand to 5 million pesos, for companies between 30 to 300 workers, with the exception that those who wish to access these resources must verify that they have not dismissed workers in this contingency.

In addition to that, in coordination with the municipalities where there are areas of high marginalization, the Mercomuna program was launched, which distributes 150 million pesos per month to those registered in the Liconsa dairies, so that they can purchase products mainly in the so-called scrap yards, as another way to boost the social economy in places like Tláhuac, Milpa Alta, Álvaro Obregón, Magdalena Contreras and others. The Mercomuna has already started the distribution of 600 million pesos in four months that will support half a million families, or around 2 million people.

Akabani told the entrepreneurs gathered in Coparmex of the CDMX that “this is a positive support for the economic reactivation” where they will seek to support all the entrepreneurs who need it and are committed to the social economy, in addition to the City government seeking Different ways of reactivating the economy, ranging from staggered hours to continuing to promote remote work, because based on this experience with the Covid-19 pandemic, “we are going to have a new economy.”

