The campaign asks people who are in public spaces to keep a healthy distance and wear face masks.

People who take to the streets of Mexico City Must wear face masks and at any symptoms of Covid-19 they will have to send a text message to 51515 or call Locatel.

This measure is part of the reinforcement campaign against Covid-19 launched by the Government of Mexico City and through which citizens are insisted on the importance of respect confinement or, if it is necessary to go out, wear a mask.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented in a videoconference the campaign that invites the population to follow the rules to decrease infections of coronavirus.

Through the campaign, people in public spaces are invited to keep the healthy distance 1.5 meters, cover nose and mouth, and frequently wash hands or use antibacterial gel.

To the people who have disease related symptoms such as fever over 37.5 degrees, shortness of breath, sore throat and body pain, they are advised not to leave home.

“They are the three rules to continue reducing infections. One, if you can keep staying home, do it. Two, if you go out, be rigorous in the use of face masks and frequent hand cleaning. Three, if you have any symptoms, stay home and send an SMS to 51515 or call Locatel, protect yourself and protect others, “said the Head of Government.

According to the statistics of the health sector, Mexico City registers an accumulated of 4,664 deaths from Covid-19 and 37 thousand 503 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In addition, they register 8 thousand 906 suspected cases and 4 thousand 22 active cases.

3 thousand 285 people hospitalized and 998 are intubated patients.

Sheinbaum indicated that the brigade members who make up the house-to-house information campaign to reduce infections by Covid-19, have visited 445 thousand 554 addresses.