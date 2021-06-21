CDMX is recognized as the first Latin American city of the future

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexico City was recognized as the first Latin American City of the Future 2021/22 and also obtained the seventh place in the Economic Potential category of the ranking of the intelligence unit (fDi Intelligence) of the Financial Times.

According to the ranking, Mexico City was again considered as Latin American City of the Future Due to the fact that it received a total of 353 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow projects, the highest figure for any city in Latin America and the third highest among all cities on the continent.

Of the 353 FDI inflows, 68 percent were in business services or sales, marketing and support activities. In addition, the capital represents 16 percent of all projects in the country for the period from December 2015 to November 2020.

In the classification were included the cities of Bogotá, Colombia in second place; São Paulo, Brazil, in third place; Santiago de Chile, Chile in fourth place; Querétaro, Mexico, in fifth; Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico in sixth; San Luis Potosí, Mexico in seventh; Buenos Aires, Argentina in eighth; San José, Costa Rica in ninth; and Guadalajara, Mexico in tenth.

While, in the category of Economic potential, the capital was ranked seventh because in 2020, Netflix announced that it will move its Latin American headquarters from São Paulo, Brazil, to Mexico City.

It should be noted that only two cities in Latin America are positioned within this category. First came the city of New York, United States; second, Toronto, Canada; third, San Francisco, United States; fourth, Montreal, Canada; fifth, Boston, United States; in sixth, Los Angeles, United States; in eighth, Chicago, United States; in ninth, São Paulo, Brazil and in tenth Miami, United States.

The ranking is made with data collected by the specialized tools fDi Benchmark – which assesses the relative competitiveness of countries, regions and cities around the world in more than 65 sectors – and fDi Markets – which is the online database on greenfield investments. cross-border – to later compare the different cities according to five categories: economic potential, ease of business, human capital and lifestyle, profitability and connectivity.

In addition, it is considered a sixth category of FDI Strategy elaborated through the plans and projections of local economic development organizations and investment promotion agencies.

