CDMX is positioned as the first metropolis to invest in the country and the fifth in Latin America

MEXICO CITY.- The capital government informs that Mexico City was recognized worldwide by the Oberlo electronic commerce tool as one of the best cities to undertake in Latin America and the best entity in the country to invest due to the credits that are They give small businesses access to global markets and human technological capital.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, highlighted that Mexico City received this recognition due to three central elements: the credits that are granted to microenterprises and that increased in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic with a purse of 500 million pesos, added to the “Impulso NAFIN + CDMX” program; be the best entity in the country to invest above Monterrey and Guadalajara and be considered the fifth best city for entrepreneurial success.

So, at the same time that we promote the popular economy with the different programs of the Government of Mexico, the educational scholarship in Mexico City, in the same way, because it is this recognition and this boost to the economy of our city “, he pointed out in press video conference.

According to information from the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco), 36,600 entrepreneurs have been trained from 2020 to date, through 256 courses and 15 virtual business meetings, highlighting topics such as e-commerce, foreign trade, access to banking and economic reactivation, it should be noted that 64 percent of those trained are women.

During this administration, more than 72 million have been granted specifically to projects of entrepreneurs and one billion for small businesses in the capital, many of them also entrepreneurs, in association with free market, the creation of the virtual store called Everything I find in CDMX, which has left sales of almost 32 million pesos until last May.

According to the index prepared by the Oberlo e-commerce tool, Mexico City scored 100 percent for loans given to small companies, with 97 percent points for access to global markets and 97 points for human technological capital. .

Therefore, the capital continues to be positioned as the best entity in Mexico to invest, since it was placed seven points above Monterrey, Nuevo León and eight points above Guadalajara, Jalisco.

While the classification “The best cities for entrepreneurial success”, which reveals which are the cities with the most favorable ecosystems for the success of companies in Latin America and the world and in which 13 factors are compared and analyzed, Mexico City ranked fifth, only behind Santiago, Chile; São Paulo, Brazil; Lima, Peru and Bogotá, Colombia.

The index was carried out after a review of 200 cities in the world, of which the 75 most prominent metropolises and 15 in Latin America were preselected based on the factors of innovation, economic strength and entrepreneurial spirit.

Mexico City has also been recognized as the first Latin American City of the Future 2021/22 by the Financial Times, for having received a total of 353 investment projects, the highest number in Latin America and the third in the continent. The Intelligence Unit (fDi Intelligence) of the Financial Times also awarded the country’s capital seventh place in the ranking of the Economic Potential category.

In addition, according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) it is the most competitive city in Mexico with an index of 67.27, 21 points above the national average.

It also received from Bloomberg Philanthropies a support of 1.5 million dollars (million dollars) in three years to finance Innovation Teams or “i-teams” that accelerate the digital transformation to improve public services. Mexico City, along with Amsterdam, Bogotá, Washington DC, San Francisco and Reykjavik are the metropolises that will be supported with this subsidy.

Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that also with the Innovation Center that is expected to open at the end of 2021 in Vallejo – in conjunction with the private initiative – the situation in Mexico City will improve.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **