CDMX green traffic light: What activities are still prohibited?

MEXICO CITY.- Mexico City will continue with the Reactivate Without Risk program, despite the fact that as of Monday, June 7, it will change to a green epidemiological traffic light due to covid-19.

Given this, some activities will continue without authorization to open, such as clubs and bars, and social events should be taken care of without time and capacity restrictions.

The capital city authorities emphasize that, despite the fact that there has been a clear improvement in the statistics of the pandemic, citizens must learn to live with the disease, for which they ask to maintain preventive health measures.

The use of face masks, maintain a healthy distance, wash hands with soap and water constantly, avoid closed places or with many people, open doors and windows to ventilate spaces well and carry out outdoor activities.

This Monday, face-to-face classes will resume in schools, workshops, cultural houses, community houses. In all cases, attendance will be voluntary.

That if you can?

In addition, in hotels the accommodation capacity is increased to 60% and the time allowed for conventions in these places will be from 07:00 to 20:00.

In department stores, shopping centers and commercial establishments the capacity will grow by 50% and in relation to restaurants, the service to the interior will be extended until midnight.

On June 14, outdoor sporting events may have a capacity of 50%, the sale of tickets will only be electronically, there will also be group classes in gyms with a maximum of ten attendees and congresses and conventions will be allowed. , with up to 100 people and a limited time of 40 minutes on site.

On June 24, if the downward trend in infections and hospitalizations continues, entertainment events in closed spaces may be held with 25% capacity.

In the case of cinemas and theaters, the capacity in traditional theaters will be 50 percent. In the VIP lounges, the capacity is 60 percent, since the seats have a considerable distance between them.

In all cases, it is necessary to comply with the established protocols such as mandatory use of face masks and the QR System, healthy distance and health filters in business income.

