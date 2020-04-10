The launch of this measure will be done with all the information on the proper handling of the masks.

After the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, announced that the use of face masks would be mandatory in the entity to go out, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that This measure will also begin to be applied in the capital as a recommendation for people who use public transport.

In a videoconference together with the Secretary of Health, Oliva López Arellano, it was explained that the face mask that the population will be asked to use will be cloth, not surgical; and that this will be done for all those people who cannot stay most of the time at home.

“We are going to start advertising it from this day on all the pages of the Ministry of Health and city government and above all we are going to place capsules on the hygienic handling of these mouthguards because if they are not handled correctly they can become sources of infection ”, said López Arellano.

He explained that it is important that they be washed frequently, that the part of the fabric is not touched, but only the springs.

“For example, that it be placed when leaving the house and used in transportation and then discarded or put in a bag and washed,” he said.

“If it is removed and put, left anywhere on a table or stored, it can become a prolongation of our contaminating hands,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum Pardo specified that what is sought is that the launch of this measure be done with all the information on the good handling of the mouthpiece, as otherwise the masks could become a problem instead of a support.

He stated that there will be no penalties for not using them because so far it will only be a recommendation to carry it essentially on public transport.

“We are seeing with the secretary of Economic Development so that they can be available anywhere and also see if we can make a first donation,” he said.

Regarding a tightening of the isolation measures, the capital’s president said that they are working on them, especially for phase 3 that will eventually be decreed.

“We must also recognize many people who are making a great effort and have responsibly accepted this call. In all modes of transport there is a reduction, the trend is to decrease, “he said.

“Likewise, what we are doing with cellular antennas shows a reduction in mobility of around 55% and in private transport there is a significant reduction; there are many people who have accepted the call,” he added.