Every fortnight, 458 families will receive a voucher for 330 pesos, as support for the population most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a voucher-for-food voucher program, at least 13 mayoralties and the Mexico City government participate in a food support, in favor of 458 families From the capital.

Every fortnight, these will be distributed vouchers for 330 pesos, in benefit of the population most vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delivery of this aid will be done through the Liconsa register, and the initiative will be launched this week.

“The voucher is issued by each of the municipalities and can only be exchanged in the micro-commerce of the municipalities; that is to say, the Iztapalapa voucher will only be exchanged in Iztapalapa; the one of Gustavo A. Madero, in Gustavo A. Madero, etc ”, said the capital’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“The way in which this is done is an agreement between the micro-companies and the mayor’s office, so that once the vouchers are delivered, they can reincorporate the economic resource to the micro-businesses,” he added.

Only Cuajimalpa, Venustiano Carranza and Benito Juárez have not joined this program.

On the first two, Sheinbaum Pardo trusted that they will join.

However, he maintained that if that does not happen, the capital’s administration will see how to attend to the most vulnerable of those demarcations.

Regarding the Benito Juárez, he specified that the mayor Santiago Taboada already had a previous program to help people in the midst of the Covid-19 emergency.

However, he stated that they will continue to talk to him to join the initiative of the government of Mexico City.

Until Sunday, 56 deaths from coronavirus and 1,328 positive cases had been registered in the capital. Meanwhile, those suspected of contagion reached 1,332 and the negatives reached 4,160 negatives.