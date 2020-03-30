The kits will be distributed in the homes of those who tested positive by SMS and contains 14 face masks, antiseptic soap, gel, thermometer and an orientation brochure.

In support of people infected with Covid-19, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that they will be provided with medical kits for your care.

The official explained that 123 citizen participation brigades will be deployed starting next week, which will distribute the kits for the maintenance of those who have symptoms of coronavirus.

“They have been clinically recognized in the SMS system, even though there is no direct proof that they are highly suspected of having Covid-19,” he said.

“The important thing is that they stay in their houses to rehabilitate themselves, that they do not go out and that they allow the rest of their families not to become infected,” he said. (Notimex)