The capital’s administration asked the self-service stores not to close or condition the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The Government of Mexico City clarified that has not enacted a Dry Law due to the health emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Through its Twitter account, the administration of the capital asked the self-service stores not close or condition the sale of alcoholic beverages.

“If any city hall determines a dry law, it will be informed in a timely manner. Please, there are no panic purchases ”, he emphasized.

The Mexico City government reports: at no time has a dry law been enacted in the City due to the declaration of the health emergency. Self-service stores are asked not to close or condition the sale of alcoholic beverages. 1/2

– CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) April 1, 2020

The rumors of the establishment of the Dry Law have spread in Mexico City, Jalisco and Nuevo León, due to the health emergency, however, governments have clarified that the sale of alcoholic beverages continues in supermarkets and self-service establishments.

Meanwhile in Quintana Roo, Sonora and Campeche have restricted the hours of consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In Tabasco they have announced the total cessation of the sale of alcohol. (Ntx)