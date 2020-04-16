The insurance is 1,500 pesos a month, which represents the approximate cost of the basic basket. The support will be delivered to those who had a formal or informal job.

The Government of Mexico City announced the delivery of 1,500 pesos monthly unemployment insurance that will be granted during the period of sanitary emergency by Covid-19.

Soledad Aragón Martínez, Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion, explained that the support will be given to people who lost their formal employment, as well as those who worked informally.

Unemployment insurance is 1,500 pesos a month, which represents the approximate cost of the basic basketcompared.

He specified that there are 4 thousand 264 people registered as non-salaried, such as musicians, organ grinders, boleros, ushers, who can go to the offices of the Secretariat to process the insurance as of Monday, April 20 and, later, collect it at a bank branch .

“It is a support for a food basket, even if it is a small income,” he said. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Head of Government of Mexico City.

Fadlala Akabani, secretary of Economic Development, reported the delivery of 50 thousand credits to micro-businesses and self-employed with zero percent interest rate, four months grace and two years to pay. The total bag amounts to 500 million pesos.

“85 thousand 889 requests were received for access to credit. Currently, 26,000 applications are being processed and we are requesting that those who requested this credit return both the signed contract and the promissory note, ”he said.

The capital government mentioned that on April 1, one million 200 thousand children received 500 additional pesos to the 333 scholarship that they usually received.

“The support we gave of 500 pesos per additional boy and girl, we will also give in May, this means, in real terms, an investment of 1,200 million pesos, 600 million pesos in April and 600 million in May ”, he pointed out. (Ntx)