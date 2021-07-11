CDMX government analyzes increase of venues to carry out covid tests

MEXICO CITY

Before him increased demand for SARS-CoV-2 screening tests, the government of Mexico City analyzes the possibility of extend the opening hours at the 18 macro kiosks in even opening mobile kiosks in areas where in recent days there has been an increase in requests.

It may interest you: 50 children are infected with covid-19 in just 24 hours in Nuevo León

This was reported by the Secretary of Health, Oliva López who mentioned that currently an average of 12,500 tests are carried out, but you have the possibility of increasing up to 22 thousand.

“Indeed, some sites registered queues, we increased… we doubled the number of tests, but we are evaluating the extension of the hours or the opening of mobile kiosks that can go where the demand is greatest; where we are also identifying that the contagion dynamics is concentrating. So, yes we are evaluating it, surely next week, if we make the decision to do any of these things, we will announce it ”, he stated.

The capital city official indicated that to date the largest number of positive cases are concentrated in the municipalities of Álvaro Obregón, Gustavo A Madero, and Iztapalapa.

“They are the three that have, let’s say, the highest number of positive cases identified. That does not mean that they have more incidence, there are others that have less population and in relation to positive cases identified and population, they have a higher incidence ”, he said.

He mentioned that who At present, they are young people, workers and families who go to the macro-kiosks. and stated that, of the total of positive diagnoses, between five and seven correspond to children.

“There is a younger population, groups of workers, that this is maintained, that, in their companies, in their workplaces they request a test, and then they are arriving in groups. And younger people, even children, we also have a demand already, which we had not identified at other times, “he said.

18 macro-kiosks operate in the capital, one for each mayor’s office, with the exception of Coyoacán and Tlalpan where there are two by demarcation.

* brc