CDMX goes to yellow traffic light for the first time: stadiums and concerts reopen

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Mexico City will go to a yellow traffic light and these are the activities that will reopen starting next week.

One year and two months after the first case of COVID-19 in the country, the Government of Mexico City announced that thanks to the sustained decrease in new infections and hospitalizations since January, the capital will go to yellow traffic light from next week.

At a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government, explained that the measure was taken according to the criteria of the Federal Government to determine the epidemiological traffic light and will take effect on Monday, May 10.

Activities allowed at yellow traffic lights in CDMX

The CDMX Government presented a phased reactivation scheme of activities, which in a first level includes the operation of banks without restriction of hours, shops and cinemas at 40%, as well as conventions in hotels:

By May 12, the outdoor sporting events with 25% capacity, in addition to entertainment events and theaters in closed spaces. If the trend continues, as of May 24, the children’s parties until 10 pm Y exhibitions with controlled assistance.

For all activities, it will be necessary to carry out sanitary filters, continue to use face masks and the sanitary measures used so far.

To an express question about the causes that maintained the downward trend, the Head of Government specified that despite the fact that there are no scientific studies in this regard, the decrease in infections responds to different factors, such as the advance of vaccination in older adults, the monitoring of the measures by the population and the high circulation of the virus in the City.

In addition, Sheinbaum called on the population to maintain the necessary measures, in addition to remembering that kiosks, macro kiosks, health centers and some shopping centers continue to test against COVID-19 in the event of any symptoms or contact with a positive.

