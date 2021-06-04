CDMX goes to Green Traffic Light: these are the measures of the ‘new normal’

Mexico City will go to Green Stoplight for the first time next week and these are all the activities that will reopen.

One year and three months after the first case of COVID-19 in the country, Mexico City announced that derived from the decrease in infections and hospitalizations in recent months, the capital will go to green traffic light from Monday, June 7.

CDMX green traffic light: activities that reopen

The Government of Mexico City announced a plan to gradually reactivate activities, with special emphasis on the voluntary return to face-to-face classes from June 7.

Photo: CDMX Government

From June 7, face-to-face classes will resume in schools, workshops, cultural houses, community houses and nurseries.

From June 14, 50% open-air sporting events are resumed, as well as classes in gyms, congresses and conventions.

Y Beginning June 24, entertainment events in closed spaces at 25%, in addition to cinemas and theaters with a capacity of 50%

The restaurants They will be able to extend their service hours until 00:00 hours, with 50% capacity indoors, while shopping centers and squares will maintain a capacity of 50% with sanitary filters.

Photo: Getty Images

Regarding the gymsGroup classes at the green light can be held with 50% capacity and with the mandatory use of face masks during training and in the cardio areas.

The Government of the capital announced that bars and social events without capacity restrictions remain unopened for now.

Despite the green traffic light, the authorities emphasized that it is necessary to continue with sanitary measures to avoid regrowth, such as the use of face masks and healthy distance, especially people who have not yet received their full vaccination schedule or, less than 15 days have passed since the application of their second dose.

