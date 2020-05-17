Mexico City.-An average of 50 bodies a day are cremated in the eight ovens that the J. García López Funeral Home has in Mexico City, and in recent times almost half of them are deceased by Covid-19, reported its director, Manuel García.

The increase in services due to the pandemic has been 40 percent and although it stated that they have the capacity to cremate up to 60 a day, they already have authorization to install three more ovens in the next 45 days.

In the place you can see the cooler box covered with a black canvas / Twitter EmilioAlvarez

“If necessary, the cremation hours could be extended, which for now is from eight in the morning to eleven at night, but an oven needs approximately six hours to cool down and we are doing this during the early hours, but for the At the moment we are not overwhelmed, “he said in an interview.

García indicated that from March 24 to yesterday, 498 bodies have been cremated on whose medical certificate the word Covid appears, of which 322 have been hired by private individuals and 176, 35 percent, were granted free to low-income families, under request from the authorities.

The numbers have grown in recent days, so the cremation of each body has to wait a maximum period of 24 hours, once it reaches its facilities.

“Today we woke up with 28 Covid services, in addition to those normally served,” he said.

Before the start of the emergency, he added, J. García López carried out up to 30 cremations a day.

In Mexico City, until yesterday, 997 deaths from people had been registered by Covid-19, and in the State of Mexico, 667, mainly in the metropolitan area, although the authorities have recognized that there are deaths from the virus that do not reach be registered.

Due to the increase in the number of cremations, residents of Colonia Juárez, where a branch of the funeral home is located, have denounced the incessant fumarole and that outside the building there are refrigerated trailers with bodies.

García confirmed the above, but guaranteed the security of the cremation process, in three-year-old furnaces, which have been supervised by the authorities.

“We as one of the most prestigious funeral homes in the City, knew what we were going to face, so we took the necessary measures.

“Those two trailers are indeed thermokids, they are refrigeration chambers that aim to preserve the bodies that unfortunately died by Covid and that are going to be cremated. And, I repeat, we are prepared in case the number of deaths increases,” he said.

The executive added that the thermokids can preserve the bodies for up to 48 hours if necessary, but for now they do not exceed 24 hours of waiting.

He assured that they have trained all their staff and that they have security equipment.

“There is no risk against health due to being close to the funeral parlor or because cremations are being carried out here, we guarantee the sanitary fence since the body is collected,” he insisted.

