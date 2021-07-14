CDMX families test positive in vacation return

MEXICO CITY. After vacationing on the beaches of Guerrero and Quintana Roo, entire families line up to be tested for covid-19, which are positive in some cases.

After the 2020-2021 school year ended, they took advantage of the first week without classes to enjoy the sun, sand and sea, but when they returned to the Mexico City started with symptoms caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Last week after the end of the school year – where we lived with very few parents because of the pandemic – we packed our bags and went to Acapulco to the traditional area; We spent four days there, but since Saturday we started with a severed body, headache, runny nose and cough.

Today the five of us came to take the test and it turns out that three of us came out positive: my husband, my 20-year-old son and me. Fortunately, 16 and 15-year-old boys are negative, but they tell us that possibly we are all infected, but in some it will take longer for the result to be positive, “said Leonor outside the San Francisco Culhuacán Health Center, in the Coyoacán mayor’s office.

Now, with the whole family with covid or almost all, they assure that they will look for a doctor to treat them and they will put themselves “in the hands of God.”

Meanwhile, four members of the Hernández family arrived to request the covid test.

We went to my son’s graduation in Cancun; They did it there because here in the city it is not allowed due to the pandemic, but it turned out the same or worse, because all four of us have covid-19.

We do not know if we get it on the plane, in the hotel, during the party or on the beach; The fact is that we have covid and returning from the trip we had another meeting, but with the whole family to celebrate and now we have to check if they are infected or not, ”said Laura Martínez.

In the San Francisco Culhuacan Health Center, located on Avenida Escuela Naval Militar at the intersection with Calzada Taxqueña in the San Francisco Culhuacán neighborhood, applies 50 tests per day from Monday to Friday, the long lines are registered from 07:00 hours. The medical staff of this Health Center, points out that of the 50 tests applied on day 30 are positive, and that infections are increasing.

VACCINE EXPEDITED FOR THIRTIES

Yesterday began the day of vaccination against the pandemic in adults between 30 and 39 years of age in the Iztapalapa and Iztacalco municipalities. The goal is to immunize 382,306 people.

The attention for the thirty-somethings who came yesterday, whose first letter of their surname begins with A, B or C, was timely, according to what they reported.

I am really surprised by the attention: I thought it would take time and it turns out that in 20 minutes I am already vaccinated; It is like a clock, all the steps are well defined and the government people are very friendly and very skilled, ”said Armando Herrera, a resident of Iztapalapa.

The vaccine for adults from 30 to 39 years of these two municipalities is AstraZeneca and the application schedule will continue as follows: today it is the turn of those whose first surname begins with the letters D, E, F or G; tomorrow, to those of H, I, J, K, L and M; on Friday, N, Ñ, O, P, Q and R, and on Saturday, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z and lags.

In Iztapalapa, four macromodules were installed: Center for Scientific and Technological Studies 7, Telecommunications of Mexico, Faculty of Superior Superior Studies Zaragoza and El Vergel Military Housing Unit. In the mayor’s office Iztacalco settled in the Palacio de los Deportes.

In addition, today the vaccination begins for 70,854 adults from 40 to 49 years of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

-Efrén Argüelles

Inhabitants of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office between 30 and 39 years of age came yesterday for their first dose of the vaccine. Photo: Mateo Reyes

