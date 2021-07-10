CDMX faces three variants of coronavirus

MEXICO CITY.- Three variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus are already present in Mexico City; it is about the Alpha, the Range and the Delta, informed the Secretary of Health, Oliva López.

All three are of concern. The first two are present around week 20-21, of the epidemiological week and the Delta, the concern is that it can move very quickly, once it is identified in an area due to the transmission capacity it can displace the rest, then that is The one that is being monitored right now, we take the samples and send them to INDRE or to the National Institute of Genomic Medicine, which are the ones that are doing the monitoring. In our hospitals there are around 12 cases, with six that had been identified another six that were added to the Delta variant, remember that sequencing is not done in all the samples but only a fraction of them, “said Oliva López, secretary of CDMX Health.

At a press conference, the capital city official reported that although currently the increase in hospitalizations occurs in the age group of 30 to 50 years, the highest number of deaths associated with SARS-CoV prevails in the group of people over 60 years of age.

It is precisely dissociated (the young people) are the ones who are arriving at the hospital, they are the ones who are becoming more infected, that is to say, identified positives, they are the proportion that is growing, of those who are arriving at the hospital but that group is not dying, “said the Secretary of Health of the capital.

On the other hand, the general director of Digital Government of the ADIP, Eduardo Clark reported that no later than the first half of July the second dose of the Sputnik vaccine will be applied to adults between 50 and 59 years of the missing mayors.

The Iztacalco mayor’s office is missing with about 50 thousand people to be vaccinated and the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office with about 175 thousand people to be vaccinated. Fortunately in both cases, such as the Sputnik vaccine in an application period between 21 and 90 days, if I remember correctly, it is August 15, the latest that we could apply in those two municipalities. So we are fully within the time, we are sure that it will be much earlier for the people who listen, but there is still a cushion of practically a month, “explained Eduardo Clark, general director of ADIP Digital Government.

Clark stressed that 195,000 vaccines were administered in the capital last Thursday in a single day, a figure that exceeds the records of several countries in the world.

Finally, he made an exhortation to the population that has not been vaccinated because the date that corresponded to them to make their appointment through Locatel and do not miss the opportunity to get immunized since with the biological one reduces the risk of becoming seriously ill .

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **