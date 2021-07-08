CDMX exceeds the barrier of a thousand covid-19 beds

MEXICO CITY. The number of beds occupied by patients with covid-19 increased by 90.4 percent in one month in the Mexico City.

A day before the capital went to a green traffic light, on June 6, there were 574 hospitalized and by last Tuesday, July 6, the figure reached 1,093 (738 in general care and 355 in intensive care).

The previous time that the capital of the country had more than a thousand hospital beds occupied by the pandemic was on May 18, when 1,063 were counted.

The first time there was a hospital occupation similar to the current one was on April 14, 2020, when 1,112 hospitalizations were registered, a figure that increased exponentially until reaching 4,573 on May 22 of that same year.

On Saturday the local Health Secretary, Olive Lopez, said that the city has around 6,000 beds for covid care, of which 30 percent have a fan.

In addition, the capital city official indicated that if necessary, the hospitals that stopped treating patients with SARS-CoV-2 would be reconverted to provide support to the population.

