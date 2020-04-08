Until the court this Tuesday, the capital accumulates 723 infected patients, as well as 1,350 suspected cases. In addition, there are 32 deaths from COVID-19, also the main point of fatalities in the Republic.

Nationally, the number of cases of people infected with coronavirus increased to 2,785 patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa) and the figure of fatalities increased to 141.

That is why the reduction of the influx of people in public transport and vehicular mobility In recent weeks, due to the mitigation and prevention measures of the health authorities against the pandemic, they have been very important.

“We have seen a decrease of on average 60% in the main public transports“, Indicated this Tuesday the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, during the press conference with the latest update on the situation of COVID-19 in the country.

The official presented two graphs that showed the substantial reduction in the influx in both sections. On public transport, the use of the Metro (Collective Transportation System), Metrobús, RTP service (Passenger Transport Network) and Light Rail was reduced by 60% in the week from April 1 to 5, 2020.

In the case of Trolleybus and Ecobici service, the reduction was even greater, by 70% In both cases, and even during one of those days, the use of bicycles by the capital government was reduced by up to 80 percent.

Among the transports that mainly communicate the Mexican capital with the bordering State of Mexico, the Mexibus decreased by 50% at the end of the week, and the Mexicable dropped just over 40 percent. The Suburban Train also presented the 60% reduction at the end of the week.

“It is good news, We greatly appreciate the collaboration of the people residing in Mexico City and also in the Áera Conurbana, we know that many ordinary citizens who live daily use public transport and are making an effort”López-Gatell highlighted.

The case of the reduction of vehicular flow in the city was even greater. In the first week (March 17-22) of the health contingency, the reduction was almost 70% throughout those days, especially towards the end of the week.

In the second week (March 23-29), the reduction was even greater: every day there was a decrease of more than 80% of the usual traffic on a “common” day. López-Gatell noted that the decrease was “impressive” and also thanked those who stay home, following the measures of the National Day of Sanna Distance.

“One of the interesting changes in the case of vehicular flow is that not only is there a reduction, but the time distribution of trips seems to have changed“, For his part, indicated the Secretary of Mobility of Mexico City, Andrés Lajous.

The absence of the peaks is partly explained by the fact that fewer people are complying with work and school schedules. But at 12 noon, and especially on the weekend there are likely to be “supply” trips from homes, he detailed.

It is worth remembering that Mexico has been in a health emergency since last week due to force majeure. Non-essential activities, including government activities, have been suspended until April 30. The authorities seek to reduce the contagion curve and thus avoid collapse of the country’s medical system.