Mexico City.- 43 days after the healthy distance and isolation began, due to the Covid-19 Mexico pandemic, deaths follow the same pattern as in other countries and indicate that the disease is serious.

Fatal cases in our country continue to accumulate because the epidemic is irreversible and there is a gap between the first symptoms and the death of the patient, said Hugo López Gatell, undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

He also explained that the cumulative curve of cases is exponential during the third phase of the epidemic, in such a way that there were 1,400 cases between yesterday and yesterday, so the risk is that hospitals will become saturated.

He trusted that this will not happen in Mexico, because there was an opportunity to prepare and since January 3 the plan and the reconversion of the hospitals began, so that the installed capacity of hospitals and beds was doubled.

To date there are 674 hospitals for Covid-19 care, the occupation of beds is 31% and there is availability of 69% in the regions where there is no incidence, but on the contrary, 69% of the capacity is already occupied in some hospitals in Mexico City, where the greatest number of infections have occurred, but the conditioning of the Autodrome with a sanitary facility for greater availability is already ready.

Of the cases accumulated in the most populated area of ​​Mexico City and the Valley of Mexico, there are cases of 43% who suffer from hypertension in people over 20 years of age, 14% have diabetes and 35% are obese.

“We have managed to flatten the curve” and enter the “decline” stage in the Covid 19 pandemic, said Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell. In presenting his weekly report The Pulse of Health and the most updated report on the development of the ‘Health Emergency’, he stated:

“With the application of the Sana Distancia conference and the reduction of mobility, cases at the national level were reduced by 60 and 65 percent,” he reported during the press conference at the National Palace.

It was possible to determine that 60% of deaths are of men and 40% of women, so it is inferred that the case fatality in these cases has different categories. In general, deaths increase because 52% are people who arrived at the hospital too late, and die within hours, because they were not treated on time.

Fortunately, he said, in Mexico there has been a doubling of cases in every two days, indicating that the epidemic is becoming increasingly slower, so the curve has been flattened. If no measures had been taken to stay home, this would not have been achieved, because deaths have been reduced by more than 65%.

As it will be remembered, last week López Gatell said that now that we are already in the third phase, more than half the pandemic, in its descent there could be another two or three thousand deaths, to close with up to six thousand deaths.

On the subject, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the population to stay at home and thus be able to reactivate work from May 17 in some areas where there have been no cases and on June 1 in the rest of the country.

He ratified that we will be ready by July 1 that the Free Trade Agreement in North America is implemented.

