According to an article in The New York Times, the Mexico City could have up to 3 times more deaths from COVID-19 disease, acquired by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections.

The US newspaper reported that these figures were obtained from a source close to the Head of Government herself, Claudia Sheinbaum, and that Sheinbaum herself – always according to mysterious sources in The New York Times – “began to suspect that the federal data and the Models of the Federal Government epidemic were flawed. ” The American newspaper says the information was confirmed to him by three different people with knowledge of the matter.

“She had already ordered her staff to call all public hospitals in the Mexico City area to inquire about all confirmed and suspected Covid-19 deaths, the people said. In the last week, that effort found that the deaths were more than three times those reported by the federal government, “said TNYT.

Health experts consulted by TNYT said that “with such limited evidence and doubts about government models,” the federal government cannot have reliable estimates of how long the epidemic will last and how severe the damage will be. In other words, the magnitude of the epidemic in Mexico is currently being underestimated.

The New York Times is not the only outlet that today raised its voice about the lack of clarity in the numbers of infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus. The Country made its own estimate, based on official data from the Mexican health system, and points out that the number of those infected is between 620,000 and 730,000, and not the 29,616 reported by the Federal Government.

The Country assures that these are the symptomatic cases accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic and that “the vast majority of them have naturally, mildly.”

“With the incomplete perspective offered by the tests, Mexico can no longer give an exact number of infections: the value of 26,000 confirmed cases can hardly be considered as approximate.” writes the Spanish newspaper.

Part of the problem, says El País, is that there have not been enough tests to detect the disease in Mexico and that they only focus on the Sentinel system, a mathematical model developed by Conacyt, and that so far the detection plan it has not evolved “in the number of tests per capita it exceeds any of the other countries in the region”.

The Spanish newspapers think that “It is probable in any case that Mexico is underestimating not only the number of real cases with those detected, but also the number of deceased”, as occurred in Spain, and suggest that the real death toll cannot be known until the INEGI data is made public and that it cannot be obtained quickly by the Mexican death certificate system.

Each of these certificates must be prepared by a doctor and the causes of death are written on it, a process that can take up to months given the national bureaucracy. further “There is no ‘atypical pneumonia’ within the catalog of causes of death (Because it is a clínicaclinical observation ’that assesses that said pneumonia does not resemble the known or habitual pneumonia), there is indeed a suspicion of Covid-19, but it has to undergo a process of clinical judgment’ ”.

.