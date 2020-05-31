Even with a new normality, in the capital the greeting and kiss as well as the hug continue to be totally eliminated.

The Secretary of Health of Mexico City, Oliva López Arellano, reiterated that it is important for the population to remember that the capital continues at a red light, so the message remains: protect yourself and protect others.

“The coronavirus is present, people are contagious and therefore the measures are essential. At a red light we continue to only go out for essential activities, the message is to avoid going out, “he said.

He also argued that if people have to leave their homes there will be measures that will be vital to comply with:

1- Correctly use the mask

2- Wash your hands frequently using soap and water

3- Use antibacterial gel at 70% alcohol

4- Keep the Healthy Distance

5- Completely eliminate the greeting and kiss, as well as the hug

“As already noted, do not touch the face, nose, mouth, eyes, because the coronavirus is transmitted through small droplets of saliva and therefore the recommendation is, when we are in spaces where there is a concentration of people, it is recommended not to speak and when sneezing or coughing the internal angle of the elbow is the point where we should direct our sneeze, it is essential, “he stressed.

López Arellano insisted that people who have symptoms of the disease should carry out their self-report by sending an SMS to 51515 with the word covid19 or call LOCATEL and isolate themselves.

“This is a thing of conscience and protection of others. Immediately when identifying a respiratory symptom, what we have to do is stay at home, and above all, try to isolate ourselves if we have, if we live with people with comorbidities, “he said.

When presenting the basic guides for everyone, José Peña Merino, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, emphasized that it is important to remember that at this stage the measures have not yet changed so that only should go out for essential activities and if possible, only one person per household.

“Use of mouthguards in open and closed spaces, use of googles or, where appropriate, masks, in crowded places; hand washing or the use of gel and antibacterial 70 percent alcohol, especially after having had some kind of contact, for example, with coins, bills, objects; always load our little bottle of gel for it ”, he emphasized.

“Avoid touching our nose, eyes, mouth, keeping a minimum of one and a half meters from person to person; obviously as the secretary said, do not say hello, kiss or hug; use spaces and seats assigned by the signage, either in places where you have to go or on public transport. This is very important, not to shout, to speak in a low voice, the more we turn up the volume, the more droplets we emit when speaking, so try to keep your voice low, “he insisted.

“And according to indications that you will have read from the Federal Secretary of Labor, avoid wearing scarves, masks, necklaces, ties, beards and mustaches in the workplace; and of course sneeze in the inner corner of the elbow, “he added.

In the case of essential economic activities, the general rules will be: use of face masks for all personnel and, if necessary, masks and / or googles; frequent hand washing and / or use of 70% alcohol antibacterial gel; access and egress control to measure temperature or some type of symptom; flow signage to avoid two-way steps and maintain distance.

Also, frequent cleaning and disinfection of tools, in shared spaces or shared tools; favor natural ventilation, and where appropriate, constant and mandatory sanitation of the artificial ventilation system; staggering hours and business days where possible.

In case of contagion, the person must isolate himself along with his direct contacts for 14 days, and the work centers must notify the authorities by calling Locatel or sending an SMS with the word covid to 51515.