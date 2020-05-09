President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the peak of coronavirus infections in Mexico City can last until May 20. He stated that the projection is that after that date contagions begin to drop and the decline of the pandemic begins.

“Last night we discussed at the Health meeting that in Mexico City we are in the phase of greatest contagion, we are at the peak, this, according to what we were informed, can last until the 20th of the month, from now until May 20” , he claimed.

“The projection is that from there the number of infections will start to decrease and the pandemic will decrease, in the case of Mexico City, because as specialists have said, each region has its characteristics and has been done such regional work. “

The federal president asked to continue with “discipline” and to follow the recommendations “to the letter” because “there is little left.”

We are going to leave, the light is already seen at the end of the tunnel, “he said.

He added that in none of the 5 sites with the most infections, QR, CDMX, Tabasco, Sinaloa and BC, there has been a lack of beds, fans or specialists.

He will dedicate Juanga’s song to Mothers

The President asked to send a message to the Mothers on May 10, because you cannot be with them because of the healthy distance, and said that he will dedicate a song by Juan Gabriel to them.

“About Mother’s Day, well, that we take care of the mothers, the little mothers and that we all take care of ourselves, there is going to be time for apapacho, there is going to be time for apapacho, now that we send you a greeting, we will record you a message the sons, daughters, grandchildren, in short, all, but with a healthy distance, there will be time, “he said.

“At once I tell you that with my wife we ​​are going to send a greeting, I do not know what she is going to say but I am going to offer something, whether it be with a cassette. Is there no truth? Or a video, but precisely I am going to decide a song that I really like about Juan Gabriel called ‘Eternal Love’. At once I invite you to listen to it on Sunday morning. “

