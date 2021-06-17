CDMX Congress urges Chíguil to demolish ‘high risk’ school

MEXICO CITY.- The Congress of Mexico City exhorted the mayor of Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chíguil, in coordination with the federal educational authority, to demolish the facilities of the “Prof. Rafael Ramírez” elementary school, located in the closed Emiliano Zapata number 1, Atzacoalco neighborhood, as its structure is at “high risk”.

The deputy Lilia María Sarmiento Gómez, of the PT and president of the Education Commission, announced in the permanent session that the director of the campus, Juan Gabriel Jiménez Cuevas, reported through an official letter that “in the counseling space there are damage that compromises the stability of the constructive body and represents a high risk ”.

Request #CongresoCDMX to @TuAlcaldiaGAM to demolish a risky facility in an elementary school. https://t.co/dAli4OlVR9 pic.twitter.com/qAh9JT5uKJ – Congress of Mexico City (@Congreso_CdMex) June 16, 2021

And he announced that the GAM’s Head of Disaster Prevention and Attention Programs issued a technical opinion in which “it recommends urgent demolition, since it presents horizontal, vertical and 45-degree cracks; as well as cracks and fractures in load-bearing walls, rod exposure and structural damage, with the risk of collapse that endangers the students ”.

And he insisted that such a circumstance obliges “the authorities of the territorial demarcation to execute the necessary actions as urgent to mitigate the risk to which the school community would be exposed to the return to face-to-face classes.”

Sarmiento Gómez, expressed the need to “carry out a diagnosis of the conditions of all buildings and public education facilities in the capital” and asked the educational authorities “to carry out maintenance, rehabilitation and equipment actions in school facilities, to contribute to strengthen the teaching process ”.

