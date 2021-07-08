CDMX Congress approves Law for attention to LGBTTTI rights

MEXICO CITY.- The Law for the Recognition and Attention of LGBTTTI Persons of Mexico City was approved by the Congress of Mexico City in extraordinary session.

This establishes the bases on which the executive, legislative and judicial powers must coordinate with the mayors and autonomous bodies to “promote, protect and progressively guarantee the full exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms of LGBTTTI persons.”

Among the rights protected by this law for the LGBTTTI community are the right to health; to education; work and labor guarantees; to political participation; sexual and reproductive rights; right to equality and non-discrimination; cultural rights and all those enshrined in the Constitution of Mexico City.

Article 11 of the law establishes that “all LGBTTTI persons shall enjoy all the rights established by the Mexican legal order and the international treaties to which the Mexican State is a party without any distinction and free from stigmas, prejudices, stereotypes and discrimination, to achieve equal conditions and opportunities with the rest of the population ”.

The law was approved with 45 votes in favor and 1 against, and originated in the initiatives presented by the local deputies of Morena, Temístocles Villanueva, who is president of the Human Rights Commission, and Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, of the PVEM.

