The measures will only apply in the event of some type of contingency such as pandemics or natural disasters. (Photo: Tiwtter @ Congreso_CdMex)

The Mexico City Congress unveiled the approval in general, with 38 votes in favor, 20 against and four abstinences, the addition of article 23 bis, as well as a last paragraph to Article 88 of the Austerity Law, Transparency in Compensation, Benefits and Exercise of Resources of the CDMX, from which flexibility is given in the budget management during a contingency.

This proposal was sent Claudia Sheinbaum at the end of May to the legislators and points out that in the event of a health emergency or natural disaster, the head of the government department, through the Finance Secretary, may apply fiscal discipline measures ordering reductions to the expenditure budget that are necessary to autonomous and governing bodies.

All those agencies must also collaborate in this measure, mayors, entities and deconcentrated organs from the adjustments to your budgets, since in case of not doing so, the Ministry of Finance would be empowered to carry out the necessary adjustments about that aspect.

A relevant point of this initiative that has already been approved is that no opinion will have to be requested from Congress for budget adjustments even when exceed 10% of allocated resources; however, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained that a quarterly report where I know explain in detail the rationale, motives and reasoning for the adjustments.

Despite criticism from the opposition, the measure was approved by the generals. (Photo: File)

The proposal generated criticism among members of the oppositionHowever, the local president explained that the end is not violating the autonomy of Congress capital, but to be able to manage financial resources during contingencies, such as the current pandemic. In this sense, it is important to note that from his proposal, Sheinbaum pointed out that if approved, adjustments could be made later this year.

« The opposition has its right to express an opinion, we respect it, but it is not in any way that (violating the autonomy of Congress). It’s about the possibility of using the resource if it reaches a margin greater than 10%, but always informing and with the guidelines of the Austerity Law in the sense of managing the budget efficient, honest, honest and always transparent« , he pointed.

Sheinbuam also said that « We did not invent a pandemic » and because the Mexico City is the entity that registers the most cases a very significant amount of resources has been invested in the Health sectoras well as at families and to the small companies.

Although he recalled that on the COVID-19 data page is the information on purchases made by the capital governmentrevealed that next week a report to Congress and public opinion so that the movements that have been made in the budget during this time.

From her proposal, Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the necessary principles of transparency and austerity would be respected. (Photo: Jorge Núñez / .)

For its part, the PRD announced that it will present a unconstitutional action before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) by violation of the division of powers derived from the proposal of the head of government, commented the party leader, Karen Quiroga Anguiano.

The argument is that the reform would decrease the powers of the local legislature and I would leave it without attributions to give your opinion when the budget is modified. « Morena’s parliamentary majority has shown that has no respect for the Constitution, nor by law and are willing to step over them as long please the head of governmentQuiroga denounced.

Although with this action they would seek that the SCJN establish limits to the powers of the head of government pursuant to division of powers, the brunette deputy, Guadalupes Morales, said that this initiative, « despite what they have erroneously declared », does not violate the legislative function, but rather reinforces the mandate for the president to report the use and destination of resources through the report.

« It is not a blank check. These mechanisms guarantee that the principles of Transparency and accountability. This is a matter of conscience, let’s leave the attention of the emergency out of the reach of the political parties, of the parliamentary fractions, of the filias and phobias« He concluded.

