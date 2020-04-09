The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, revealed that during the first two weeks of March, there were companies with 600 or 700 employees that from one day to the next were left with zero employees.

According to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the federal Secretary of Labor, In the first two weeks of March, companies located in Mexico City laid off around 56 thousand employees.

In videoconference, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum He explained that what is revealing about the case is that only 10 companies separated 12 thousand workers from their postsThat is, 21% of the people who lost their jobs during the first 15 days of the third month of the year.

“The layoffs were made before the formal declaration of the health emergency. The companies speculated and cut their personnel and left without a job before the emergency. We are talking about 10 companies in particular that represent a very important percentage, ”he said.

“There are companies that fired all their workers, companies with 600 or 700 employees that from one day to the next were left with zero workers. Companies of 3 thousand workers who from one day to the other kept a thousand“He added.

The capital’s president announced that CDMX’s Secretary of Labor, Soledad Aragón, is already in communication with these firms to find out what was the reason for these losses.

“The idea is to raise awareness. If these behaviors persist, we would be talking about other actions, ”he said.

“We cannot understand how big companies that have big savings, that they have made many resources from their work in the city, that they have received many clients and that, having sufficient resources, they speculate and even before the emergency they have even carried out these actions, ”he added.

Support for SMEs

Regarding the help that will be given to small and medium-sized companies in the capital, Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that for this they already work hand in hand with the city’s Business Chambers.

“We are evaluating with them the different actions. These always have to do with the government’s own income, the estimated income and what kind of support the companies would require, ”he explained.

He explained that they will be awarded 10 thousand pesos microcredits, which will be payable in two years with a four-month grace period.

“The platform was opened and we are doing all the evaluation, information will be given on Monday,” he added.

Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that her government will not close the doors because they are talking to all the Chambers to see what other support can be given. However, he reiterated that this will be done according to a balance.

“It is very easy to say we give such a tax incentive, that would mean less resources, less public works at the time or less income for the city at the time we get out of the contingency,” he said.