CDMX close to exceeding 45 thousand deaths from covid

MEXICO CITY.- Mexico City is close to exceeding 45 thousand deaths from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Until the report of last Saturday, June 26, there had been 44,417 deaths.

It was also indicated that the number of accumulated confirmed cases is 680,396, of which 10,415 remain active, after 859 new cases were added on the last day.

Last Friday, the Government of Mexico City indicated that there was a slight increase in the number of covid-19 cases, which is why they returned to Semáforo Naranja since June 21.

Eduardo Clark, general director of ADIP’s Digital Government, explained that the daily average of positive cases in residents has increased from 240 to 631 between May 24 and June 22.

The increase in cases is concentrated in the groups between 20 and 39 years of age. The groups with high mortality and hospitalizations due to covid-19 (50 and over) remain stable and at minimum levels of cases.

This Sunday, the federal Ministry of Health recalled that Mexico City reports the highest number of active infections in the entire country.

The epidemic curve in the country stood at 11 percent with the record of 35,016 active cases, of which the majority are recorded in Mexico City, followed by Baja California Sur and Tabasco in third place.

So far, there are 1,990,610 people in the country who have recovered from the disease.

