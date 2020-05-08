Mexico City.- The Covid-19 not only affected the health of Mexicans, it also sickened the national economy; for this reason the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco CDMX), estimated that between March 23 and May 10, 2020 there will be a cumulative drop in sales of 112 thousand 289 million pesos.

The president of the institution, Nathan Poplawsky, warned that it represents a decrease of up to 83% compared to the same period last year, due to the decline in economic activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Mother’s Day, the business leader noted that sales will be around 535 million 540 thousand pesos, which represents a drop of 83.7%, compared to the same celebration of 2019.

He added that between the March 23 and April 30, around 125 thousand jobs have been lost and he warned that if the necessary supports were not received, at the end of May, the figure could reach 250 thousand lost jobs.

The president of the Canaco CDMX He stressed that business, service and tourism entrepreneurs assume their commitment to the economy and employment, but it is necessary to implement support programs that include: Tax extensions, long-term soft loans and exemption from Payroll Tax payment to the companies who are maintaining their workforce.

We are still in time for the government to make definitive decisions to reverse the effects on the economy and employment, as has been done in all the countries of the world.

Nathan Poplawsky recalled that formal companies create jobs, pay taxes, contribute to social security and It is precisely these resources that make it possible for governments to finance social programs and serve the most disadvantaged sectors.

The business leader insisted that it is urgent to take the necessary measures so that This public health crisis does not lead to an irreversible economic crisis that leads to greater poverty, more insecurity and social inequality.

ARH