Given the possible reduction in federal and local contributions, the government of Mexico City is committed to reducing expenses in the internal operation of the administration, which could generate a bag of 20 million pesos to face the complicated economic outlook after the pandemic of coronavirus.

The plan of the capital government is similar to the federal one, the internal expenses of the administration will be substantially limited but there will be no cuts in public investment, education, health and social issues, assured the head of the CDMX government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

To achieve this objective sand they will digitize various internal and external administrative processes in local government, with the help of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, to avoid the purchase of paper, toner and supplies of that type, the president assured in a virtual press conference.

Also read: Reactivation plan in CDMX is not yet official; dates could change: Sheinbaum

“We are doing all this with the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, so that it is not required to buy so much paper, so much toner, so much spending that goes into these issues, there will no longer be cell phones for public officials,” he said.

Such a republican austerity program is already being implemented, but it will be from June when the reduction is greaterhe assured.

However, There will be no decrease in the salaries of officials or cut personnelSince CDMX government workers earn less compared to those who work at the federal level, but there will be some adjustments and revisions in the field, Sheinbaum Pardo stressed.

At the moment, the head of the local executive continues in talks with the Secretary of Administration and Finance of Mexico City to estimate the reduction in income, and if necessary send an initiative to the capital’s Congress to modify public spending.

It may interest you: Peak of hospitalized for Covid-19 will be in late May: Sheinbaum

“I had a phone call with the coordinator and the vice-coordinator of Morena, they asked me that they are calling a meeting tomorrow, for Congress, and their main objective is that they can have remote sessions and that the Commissions can work remotely so that they do not continue to postpone many of the issues pending in Congress, ”said the head of government.

Scissors to the federal contributions?

After on May 14 the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) held a meeting with the members of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) about the financial measures for after the pandemic, some regional leaders expressed their concern about the economic situation that the states and the country are going through.

Although some governors reported that the financial situation of their entities is complicated, nevertheless Sheinbaum Pardo denied that CDMX’s economic position is unsustainable and he trusted that the public works that are planned for after the sanitary emergency are a good incentive.

“I think we can come out with the public works that we had planned, which are fundamental, and at the same time with all the support for health, education, that we have given throughout 2019 and so far in 2020 ”.

As in the case of 17 real estate projects on Paseo de la Reforma that the capital authorities endorsed in March this year, with the “purpose of strengthening and sustaining the economic development of Mexico City” after the health emergency.

Download Forbes Mexico edition for free

Given the version of a possible reduction in federal contributions to entities, the head of government indicated that this is not a definitive fact and that the dialogue with the SHCP continues to evaluate various alternatives and schedule a subsequent meeting.

“There were several governors who raised greater support for the entities and the Secretary of the Treasury took several issues that he was going to discuss with the President and which, later, either individually or again at a meeting of Conago, with the secretary of Treasury, would be considering the future, “he said.