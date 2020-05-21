Sheinbaum presented “Gradual Plan towards the New Normality”. Red traffic light could be extended to June 30. Approx. June 13 maximum hospitalization

Sheinbaum, gradual return to new normality

Regeneration, May 20, 2020. Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City presented the gradual plan towards the new normality, estimated that it will be at a red light at least until June 15.

At the same time in your video conference, He did not rule out that from this date until June 30 the situation may change to orange.

He explained that the progress in the reactivation of the capital it will depend on a daily epidemiological traffic light.

Said traffic light It will be from the occupation of the hospitals and the increase or decrease in the number of new hospitalizations by Covid-19 patients.

He specified that This traffic light will continue in red if the city continues with a hospital capacity greater than 65%.

In the case of color orange if it is less than 65%, yellow if the occupation is less than 50% and with two weeks of downward trend.

Finally, in green if it is less than 50% but with a month of downward trend in the number of cases.

Thus, he indicated that June 13 will be the estimated date of maximum hospitalization.

Situation that he described as decisive for the return to the “new normal”, so from June 15 to 30 the traffic light could possibly turn orange.

Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that activities to restart They will be the construction, mining and transportation equipment manufacturing industry.

Further, Between June and July, the sale of bicycles, beer production and its production chains will be reactivated.

Education until August

The head of government rIt was highlighted that the educational activities will not start in June, but probably until the month of August, de according to the behavior of hospitalization.

“The green light could be until August if preventive measures continue to be taken,” he said.

Between July and August restaurants and hotelss will be able to start operating in staggered hours and only with 30% capacity.

On the other hand, religious services, cinemas and theaters, will work at 30 and 50% of its capacity.

Protocols

Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed work protocols for employee safety in Mexico City:

– “We are talking about production and other work schemes that have less risk. Everything will be accompanied by an intense health campaign ”-he assured.

Considered that from June 1 se may open some parks and public spaces at 30% of their capacity.

This to allow people go for a walk and help the mental health of the inhabitants and said that there will be no parties

Joint work

He explained that the plan was worked together with the authorities of the government of the State of Mexico since the return in both entities must be jointly.

Until now, in Mexico City there are 15 thousand 283 accumulated cases (717 more in 24 hours), 3 thousand 032 active cases, thousand 452 deaths.

About hospital occupation, reported that there are 3,300 non-intubated patients and 1,119 intubated patients.

On CDMX 24.4% of beds are available in hospitals.

Finally, Sheinbaum was shown “Very proud” of the behavior of the capital population.

– “Together we will get ahead” -, Sheinbaum proclaimed