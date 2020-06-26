CJNG in Mexico City (Photo: Screenshot)

He Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is currently considered one of the most powerful and bloodthirsty in Mexico, according to reports from the United States Department of the TreasuryBut he is still in the fight to ascend to the throne of organized crime in Mexico.

The CJNG emerged after the separation of the Sinaloa poster in 2010 with Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, as leader of the criminal organization and accompanied by bloodthirsty elite groups in charge of cleaning squares, carrying out attacks or killing opposing members.

In addition, its hierarchical and disciplined structure allowed them to rise among other groups that fragmented after the capture of their leaders, making them one of the main synthetic drug traffickers. In approximately five years, Victoria Dittmar notes on the Insight Crime radiograph, the CJNG positioned itself as one of the most serious threats to national security.

However, there are still areas in the national territory where they do not have a presence. An example is the golden triangle that includes the region the limits between the states of Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Durango in the northwest of the country, characterized by the production of heroin.

The Sinaloa Cartel continues to be the most influential criminal group in that area. Both the Ismael « El Mayo » Zambada like the heirs of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera they maintain their criminal activities and dominate the territory.

Alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel raped and extorted a lawyer from CDMX (Photo: ESPECIAL /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In the north of the country, especially Tijuana Baja California, embodies one of the most violent battles for control of the border with the United States. The trafficking of some synthetic drugs such as fentanyl is characteristic of the area and both the CJNG and the Tijuana New Generation poster They have fought the square with the Sinaloa Cartel, who have an advantage in presence, contacts and levers with the authorities.

In Juarez City maintain an alliance with the Juárez Cartel, but groups such as The Salazar, linked to the Sinaloa Cartel; The line, the armed wing of the Juárez Cartel or the gangs that want control of drug trafficking have not made it easy for the CJNG.

Tamaulipas It has not been different for the people of « El Mencho ». He Northeast Cartel, Los Zetas Sangre Nueva or the Gulf Cartel They are not willing to hand over control of the plaza to the CJNG so easily.

The well-known region of Hot Earth, understood by the states of Michoacán, Guerrero and the State of Mexico, is one of the most important routes for drugs arriving from South American countries, in addition to human trafficking, kidnapping, and extortion.

Although the CJNG is one of the strongest in that territory, they have not yet managed to displace groups such as Viagras or Grandfather’s Cartel, even some self-defense groups in Michoacán, Los Rojos and finally, The Michoacana Family.

(PHOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In Mexico City, extortion and drug dealing by groups like the Union abound. Tepito, who control the territory, but also others like the Tláhuac cartel, same that have faced the CJNG.

Finally, in southeastern Mexico, where Cancun, Playa de Carmen and Chetumal They are mainly attractive due to human trafficking, money laundering, extortion, the entry of chemicals for drug production or drug dealing, the Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas or the so-called Los Pelones group still maintain control.

However, the CJNG maintains its control in Jalisco and some municipalities of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and the coasts of Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán. In the area of ​​fuel theft or Huachicol they also maintain great influence, especially in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

