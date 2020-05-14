While countries like EUnited States, Malaysia, France, Spain and Italy, have decreased vehicular traffic by 60% during the pandemic, In Mexico, Cuernavaca, Puebla and Mexico Cityhave managed to reduce it up to 88% mainly during the weekends, according to Waze figures.

Which means that during the healthy distance journey to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the people of Morelos, Puebla and the capital, are those who have stayed at home the longest compared to other cities like Guadalajara and Monterrey, respecting confinement.

The traffic application for motorists, has made a series of aactions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, among them is the map editing, providing for each region information on cruise closings, the location of diagnostic test centers and areas of greatest danger, but at the same time, it has been monitoring the influx of vehicles, analyzing the kilometers traveled by its users during weekends.

According to your data, andn Mexico City, May 1 and 2 users traveled between 74% and 76% less distance than the average recorded by Waze for that city. Another city with a significant drop according to Waze data is Puebla, where on May 2 they registered 71% less kilometers traveled with respect to the average in that city.

For its part, the city of Cuernavaca, Morelos, is the one further decrease in distances traveled at Waze recorded. While from Monday to Friday its reduction in kilometers registered in the app is between 40% and 50%, the city of Primavera Eterna Primavera ’registered between a 83% and 88% less kilometers traveled in the application during the last Fin week of April and The platform reported on the first weekend of May 2020.

Other cities with significant reductions in the number of kilometers are Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, which registered 76% less the first of May and 73% on Saturday the 2nd of that same month; Guadalajara Jalisco, with up to 68% less and finally Queretarowhose reduction of kilometers registered on the platform is around 70% from April 22 until last weekend.

Furthermore, within the initiatives implemented by Waze, enabled a web page especially to offer information about the coronavirus in which ask local governments around the world that contribute data on emergency food distribution and medical center locationss, in order to be displayed on the maps of the app and if you are interested, they are also in Looking for volunteers to continue editing their maps.

In such a way, that if due to force majeure, you have to leave the house for basic supplies, for tests or medicines and it is necessary to use Waze, do not panic if it shows the legend “off route”, the app, It will avoid you going through the areas with the greatest danger of contagion, even if this means changing the previously established route.