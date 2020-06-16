You can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 150 thousand 264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which correspond to patients who reported living in 1,425 municipalities, 13 locations more than yesterday.

Data
These are the municipalities with the most cases of covid registered until this Monday, June 15:

Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Iztapalapa
CDMX
6750
2178
197
810

Gustavo A. Madero
CDMX
4926
1628
117
722

Mexicali
Baja California
3819
1293
twenty
625

Puebla
Puebla
3583
1281
141
358

Center
Tabasco
3408
794
86
376

Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2823
1172
103
403

Ecatepec de Morelos
Mexico
2783
1184
71
331

Tlalpan
CDMX
2664
607
73
188

Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
2527
800
47
312

Tijuana
Baja California
2475
1639
38
763

Xochimilco
CDMX
2468
480
Four. Five
146

Veracruz
Veracruz
2427
889
94
349

Coyoacan
CDMX
2374
616
54
197

Culiacan
Sinaloa
2255
906
94
431

Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2220
681
47
263

Acapulco de Juarez
Warrior
2217
624
61
305

Azcapotzalco
CDMX
2073
631
24
228

Iztacalco
CDMX
2053
608
47
232

Venustiano Carranza
CDMX
1940
565
41
193

Tláhuac
CDMX
1803
322
twenty-one
99

Data by entity

Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths

Mexico City
37503
10296
805
3831

Mexico
23726
10088
611
2879

Baja California
7039
3196
68
1509

Tabasco
6908
1543
158
746

Veracruz
6754
2973
320
1066

Sinaloa
5854
2130
201
901

Puebla
5672
2236
240
717

Jalisco
4139
1136
127
339

Sonora
4097
1038
58
321

Michoacán
3602
727
48
289

Guanajuato
3540
819
71
196

Warrior
3496
1241
162
585

Chiapas
3309
1003
149
311

Oaxaca
3194
907
112
365

Tamaulipas
3114
436
29
193

New Lion
2884
523
80
183

gentleman
2790
1136
99
443

Yucatan
2581
659
56
253

Quintana Roo
2512
1051
160
474

Chihuahua
2281
1156
339
468

Coahuila
2053
299
22
133

Morelos
1893
936
59
338

Tlaxcala
1751
605
156
237

San Luis Potosi
1709
268
42
91

Queretaro
1490
566
28
183

Aguascalientes
1467
293
17
67

Nayarit
1039
326
26
115

Campeche
1032
331
63
121

Baja California Sur
1002
154
twenty
52

Durango
985
227
twenty-one
77

Zacatecas
550
185
31
60

Colima
298
137
9
37