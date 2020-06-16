You can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 150 thousand 264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which correspond to patients who reported living in 1,425 municipalities, 13 locations more than yesterday.

Data

These are the municipalities with the most cases of covid registered until this Monday, June 15:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

6750

2178

197

810

Gustavo A. Madero

CDMX

4926

1628

117

722

Mexicali

Baja California

3819

1293

twenty

625

Puebla

Puebla

3583

1281

141

358

Center

Tabasco

3408

794

86

376

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

2823

1172

103

403

Ecatepec de Morelos

Mexico

2783

1184

71

331

Tlalpan

CDMX

2664

607

73

188

Alvaro Obregon

CDMX

2527

800

47

312

Tijuana

Baja California

2475

1639

38

763

Xochimilco

CDMX

2468

480

Four. Five

146

Veracruz

Veracruz

2427

889

94

349

Coyoacan

CDMX

2374

616

54

197

Culiacan

Sinaloa

2255

906

94

431

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

2220

681

47

263

Acapulco de Juarez

Warrior

2217

624

61

305

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

2073

631

24

228

Iztacalco

CDMX

2053

608

47

232

Venustiano Carranza

CDMX

1940

565

41

193

Tláhuac

CDMX

1803

322

twenty-one

99

Data by entity

Entity

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Mexico City

37503

10296

805

3831

Mexico

23726

10088

611

2879

Baja California

7039

3196

68

1509

Tabasco

6908

1543

158

746

Veracruz

6754

2973

320

1066

Sinaloa

5854

2130

201

901

Puebla

5672

2236

240

717

Jalisco

4139

1136

127

339

Sonora

4097

1038

58

321

Michoacán

3602

727

48

289

Guanajuato

3540

819

71

196

Warrior

3496

1241

162

585

Chiapas

3309

1003

149

311

Oaxaca

3194

907

112

365

Tamaulipas

3114

436

29

193

New Lion

2884

523

80

183

gentleman

2790

1136

99

443

Yucatan

2581

659

56

253

Quintana Roo

2512

1051

160

474

Chihuahua

2281

1156

339

468

Coahuila

2053

299

22

133

Morelos

1893

936

59

338

Tlaxcala

1751

605

156

237

San Luis Potosi

1709

268

42

91

Queretaro

1490

566

28

183

Aguascalientes

1467

293

17

67

Nayarit

1039

326

26

115

Campeche

1032

331

63

121

Baja California Sur

1002

154

twenty

52

Durango

985

227

twenty-one

77

Zacatecas

550

185

31

60

Colima

298

137

9

37