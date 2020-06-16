You can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 150 thousand 264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which correspond to patients who reported living in 1,425 municipalities, 13 locations more than yesterday.
In the following box you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, until this Monday.
Data
These are the municipalities with the most cases of covid registered until this Monday, June 15:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
6750
2178
197
810
Gustavo A. Madero
CDMX
4926
1628
117
722
Mexicali
Baja California
3819
1293
twenty
625
Puebla
Puebla
3583
1281
141
358
Center
Tabasco
3408
794
86
376
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2823
1172
103
403
Ecatepec de Morelos
Mexico
2783
1184
71
331
Tlalpan
CDMX
2664
607
73
188
Alvaro Obregon
CDMX
2527
800
47
312
Tijuana
Baja California
2475
1639
38
763
Xochimilco
CDMX
2468
480
Four. Five
146
Veracruz
Veracruz
2427
889
94
349
Coyoacan
CDMX
2374
616
54
197
Culiacan
Sinaloa
2255
906
94
431
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
2220
681
47
263
Acapulco de Juarez
Warrior
2217
624
61
305
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
2073
631
24
228
Iztacalco
CDMX
2053
608
47
232
Venustiano Carranza
CDMX
1940
565
41
193
Tláhuac
CDMX
1803
322
twenty-one
99
Data by entity
Entity
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Mexico City
37503
10296
805
3831
Mexico
23726
10088
611
2879
Baja California
7039
3196
68
1509
Tabasco
6908
1543
158
746
Veracruz
6754
2973
320
1066
Sinaloa
5854
2130
201
901
Puebla
5672
2236
240
717
Jalisco
4139
1136
127
339
Sonora
4097
1038
58
321
Michoacán
3602
727
48
289
Guanajuato
3540
819
71
196
Warrior
3496
1241
162
585
Chiapas
3309
1003
149
311
Oaxaca
3194
907
112
365
Tamaulipas
3114
436
29
193
New Lion
2884
523
80
183
gentleman
2790
1136
99
443
Yucatan
2581
659
56
253
Quintana Roo
2512
1051
160
474
Chihuahua
2281
1156
339
468
Coahuila
2053
299
22
133
Morelos
1893
936
59
338
Tlaxcala
1751
605
156
237
San Luis Potosi
1709
268
42
91
Queretaro
1490
566
28
183
Aguascalientes
1467
293
17
67
Nayarit
1039
326
26
115
Campeche
1032
331
63
121
Baja California Sur
1002
154
twenty
52
Durango
985
227
twenty-one
77
Zacatecas
550
185
31
60
Colima
298
137
9
37