CDMX analyzes returning free covid tests to pharmacies

MEXICO CITY.- The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, mentioned that in view of the demand for SARS-CoV-2 detection tests, they are already in talks with the representatives of the private pharmacies that supported until the June 30 with the covid testing app for free.

We are talking with the pharmacies, who were the ones who collaborated – remember that they put the doctors in, we put the tests – and we are working with them to see if we can return to this way of working, “said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the CDMX.

The president of the capital also indicated that next Sunday it will be announced if in addition to the 18 macro kiosks that are currently in operation, others will be opened to provide attention to the population.

We are currently evaluating… more or less 300 tests were carried out per module; in some modules they were expanded to 400, 450, given the demand; And, it is being evaluated and, in any case, on Sunday it will be evaluated if we expand them to some other places or we expand the number of tests in the places where they are.

The capital president indicated that -if necessary- they are prepared to expand the hospital capacity to care for Covid patients, although she trusted that the capital will not face scenarios such as those of May 2020 or January 2021 since it indicated 63% of the population over 18 years old already has -at least- one dose of the anticovid vaccine.

In January we had a maximum number of hospitalizations in the city, of around 8 thousand people, and we are estimating that, given that the vast majority of older adults have already been vaccinated, or 60 and over, it would not exceed over 3,500; Of course, this is being evaluated every day and depends, since the vaccination process is increased, there are enough beds, the “Hospital at Home” program was reactivated again, for any problem, and “Oxygen at Home” for that … if necessary, but no, we are not estimating a catastrophic scenario in the city.

Until this Wednesday in the capital there was an accumulated of 713 thousand 909 cases of Covid-19; 22,935 active cases; and 44,890 deaths.

