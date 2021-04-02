CDC will allow vaccinated people to travel untested on their return and taking precautions

People fully vaccinated against covid-19 can travel again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and respecting social distancing, US health authorities said on Friday.

To travel within the country, those who have received the vaccines will not have to quarantine or undergo a COVID-19 test after traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

However, international travelers heading to the United States must test negative for COVID-19 before boarding the plane and undergoing a test after arrival.

Additionally, they will need to be quarantined if required by local authorities, the CDC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, vaccinated travelers traveling abroad may leave the country without a negative test, unless requested by the authorities of the destination country.

These new recommendations from the CDC come at a time when travel has recovered strongly in the United States, encouraged in particular by the Easter holidays and spring break.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last recommended dose of the vaccine. For two-dose vaccines, this occurs after the second.

“More than one in five adults is already fully vaccinated” in the United States, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

With information from AFP