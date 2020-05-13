A strange syndrome is affecting children 1:50

. – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They are preparing to launch an alert warning doctors to watch for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be related to the coronavirus, a CDC spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

The syndrome, marked by persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs, and other shock-like symptoms, was first reported by New York officials.

More states began reporting diagnoses of the syndrome this week.

An informal panel of pediatricians organized by Boston Children’s Hospital has called the mysterious disease “Pediatric Multi-Systemic Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated With Covid-19”.

The CDC’s warning will be sent on the Health Alert Network (HAN) to thousands of doctors and other health workers across the country, the agency spokesman said.

“We will provide a definition of what the cases look like,” the spokesperson said.

Doctors will be asked to report cases to state and local health departments so CDC can learn about the syndrome.

The CDC is working with the Council of Territorial and State Epidemiologists to obtain the definition of the syndrome, which could be released this Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesperson added.

Where have cases been reported?

The New York State Department of Health is investigating about 100 possible cases of the disease in children, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Most cases are in children between the ages of 5 and 9 (29%) and between 10 and 14 (28%) years, according to state data.

The governor announced last week that three young men had died from the disease.

“We lost three children, (one) 5-year-old boy, 7-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl,” Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday.

In Kentucky, Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced that the state knows of two patients diagnosed with the syndrome.

One case is a 10-year-old boy who is seriously ill in the intensive care unit and the second patient is 16 years old, who is fine and in a regular medical bed, Stack said.

Stack said the 10-year-old patient shows signs of improvement and some of the medications have been reduced, which means his body shows signs of recovery.

“Children who get sick with this may experience cardiovascular collapse and require supportive measures to maintain their blood pressure, or respiratory collapse requiring respiratory support with a mechanical ventilator,” Stack said.

And Boston Children’s Hospital spokeswoman Erin Tornatore told CNN on Tuesday that two children with the syndrome were hospitalized there, but none were in intensive care.

What do the treatments include?

Last week, the informal panel, called the PICU-COVID-19 International Collaboration, issued a consensus statement defining the condition. Dr. Jeffrey Burns, chief of critical care medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, coordinates the panel.

“In some cases, children have shock and some have characteristics of Kawasaki disease, while others may have signs of cytokine storm. In some geographic areas, there has been an increase in cases of Kawasaki disease in children who do not have shock, ”said rheumatologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Mary Beth Son.

Kawasaki disease involves inflammation of the walls of the median arteries and can damage the heart. A cytokine storm is an overreaction of the immune system that can cause widespread inflammation and organ damage.

Treatments may include anticoagulants and modulators of the immune system.

“To date, most affected children have been doing well. Treatments have included anticoagulation, IV immunoglobulin, IL-1 or IL-6 block, and corticosteroids. Some children have only needed supportive care, ”Boston Children’s Hospital said on its website.

