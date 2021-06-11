CDC warns of an increase in RSV cases the country

The UN warns of the risk of a new pandemic 0:48

(CNN) – The virus commonly called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is spreading across the southern United States causing an unusual wave of illness in late spring, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. for its acronym in English).

CDC issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) warning to doctors and other health care providers to be on the lookout for the virus that can cause pneumonia, especially in very young infants and children.

“Because of its increased activity, the CDC encourages more extensive testing for RSV among patients with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. “The CDC said in the alert.

‘RSV can be associated with serious illness in young children and older adults. This health advisory also serves as a reminder for healthcare personnel, child care providers, and staff at long-term care facilities to avoid reporting to work when seriously ill, even if they test negative for SARS- CoV-2 ‘.

RSV is transmitted like most other respiratory diseases: through droplets and on contaminated surfaces.

“RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk for serious illness from RSV infection, “the CDC said.

“Each year in the United States, RSV leads to an average of approximately 58,000 hospitalizations with 100 to 500 deaths among children under 5 years of age and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults 65 years of age and older.”

RSV is one of the viruses most frequently seen in the fall and winter, but the incidence plummeted during the pandemic.

“However, since the end of March, the CDC has observed an increase in RSV detections reported to the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS), a national network of passive surveillance based on laboratories, “said the CDC.

Spread has been observed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

‘Due to the reduced circulation of RSV during the winter months of 2020 to 2021, older infants and young children may now be at increased risk of serious RSV-associated illness, as they may not have had typical levels of exposure to RSV over the past 15 months, “said the CDC.

There is no specific treatment for the virus.

