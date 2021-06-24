CDC: The number of births in the United States decreased during the pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that last year, there was a 4% decrease in the number of births in the country, figure was likely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is the largest annual decrease in the number of births since 1973, the CDC researchers noted in their report.

The researchers recognized that while there was already a downward trend, in the number of births, in 2020 there was a greater decline, which may be due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Higher figure than that reported annually

The National Center for Health Statistics of the CDC, indicated that an annual decrease in births of 2% had been reported, before the pandemic.

But now that number has registered a surprising drop, which is even higher than that recorded since 1973.

According to the figure reported by the CDC, 3.6 million births were registered in 2020, which represents a reduction of 3.75 million births, which were registered in 2019.

And not only that, but the figure for 2020 means a decrease of 3.8 million births that were reported in 2018.

The report by researchers from the National Center for Health Statistics highlights that During the first semester of 202, the number of births registered a decrease of 2%.

And that the trend, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, for the second half of the year was the same in a downward trend, so a reduction in the number of births was also reported by 2%.

Adding in the year a total of 4% in the decline in births in the United States.

For Dr. Rahul Gupta, medical and health director of the March of Dimes, the sharp decline in births coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a “perfect storm” for an accelerated reduction in the number of babies born in the country.

The impact that the reduction of births will have in the country

The report of the National Center for Health Statistics must be taken very seriously about the effects and impact that this reduction in births will have in the country, in the demographic, labor, economic, diversity and population situation, warned Gupta, of according to what was published by the CNN chain.

“We already have a maternal and child health crisis in our country. We already have disproportionality in terms of racial disparities, ”said the health and medical director of the March of Dimes, a non-profit maternal and child health organization.



The states with the greatest decline in births

For the specialist, this downward trend in the number of births is estimated to continue at least in 2021.

According to the report, the number of births declined in all states, but the largest declines during the second half of last year were in New Mexico, New York, California, Hawaii and West Virginia.

You can also read:

-Tiffany Alegría, a 13-year-old minor who drowned in an apartment pool in Charlotte

–John McAfee is found dead in Spanish prison after his extradition to the United States was approved

–COVID-19: Delta variant is causing increased hospitalizations in Missouri