CDC study confirms effectiveness of mRNA vaccines

A new study by the United States CDC confirmed the vaccine effectiveness developed with tmRNA technology (messenger) against Covid-19.

The most recent data revealed that, with either a full or partial vaccination schedule, the possibility of contracting the serious or fatal disease is minimal.

When will we have to get vaccinated again?

Number: effectiveness of vaccines

The first data obtained from the study show that people with one or two doses, according to the immunization schedule, they have one lower viral load and therefore more possibilities that the illness is mild and short-lived, in case of illness.

On the contrary, the new study of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) determines 91% reduction in the risk of infection for vaccinated people.

The effectiveness of the analyzed vaccines corresponds to the doses of Pfizer Y Modern that apply in the United States.

“They seem to have less likely to spread the virus to other people. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated, ”added the CDC director, Rochelle P. Walensky.

A new CDC study finds that mRNA # COVID19 vaccines reduce your risk of infection by 91%. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Get vaccinated as soon as you can. Learn more: https://t.co/zRC3OPahEd. pic.twitter.com/gmEbGmYG81 – CDC (@CDCgov) June 7, 2021

How was the study done?

The results come from the HEROES-RECOVER study conducted by the CDC, they detailed in a statement.

The information was collected among health workers, first responders and others considered essential who were inoculated.

The research involved 3,975 people who completed their weekly tests of SARS-CoV-2, for 17 consecutive weeks.

The measurements were recorded from December 14, 2020 to March 13, 2021, in eight cities in the United States.

Non-serious infections

Some study participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 did not develop symptoms, the CDC specified.

To determine if the Covid-19 disease was milder, the participants who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 were grouped into a single group and their symptoms were compared with those of unvaccinated infected participants.

Results

People vaccinated with the first dose or full vaccination from Pfizer and Moderna, who fell ill with Covid-19, showed mild and short-lived symptoms.

Compared to sick unvaccinated people, vaccinated they spent six fewer days with symptoms Y two less in bed.

In addition, they had a 60% lower risk of developing symptoms such as fever or chills, compared to unvaccinated.

Study participants who were fully or partially vaccinated had a 40% lower viral load detectable in the nose.

The viral shedding it was also reduced by six days compared to those who were not vaccinated when they became infected.

New call for vaccination

The effectiveness of the vaccines demonstrated in this new study prompted the CDC to do a new call for vaccination.

In the United States, all people 12 years of age and older can be vaccinated against Covid-19.

MRNA vaccines in Mexico

The only mRNA vaccine available in Mexico is from Pfizer.

24 million 224 thousand 273 people have been vaccinated, which represents 27% of the population over 18 years of age with at least one dose against # COVID19. The Vaccination Policy advances according to the prioritization to cover different age groups. Get vaccinated #WhenYourMoment. pic.twitter.com/CCdC2N08Y1 – SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 9, 2021

Another three were developed with a non-replicating viral vector (AstraZeneca, Sputnik V Y Cansino) and one more is of inactivated virus, that of Sinovac.

The contracts established to date would allow the immunization of up to 116.69 million people in Mexico by the end of 2021.

(With information from the CDC)